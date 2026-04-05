Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Robert Lewandowski Strikes Late To Seal It for Catalans

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Highlights La Liga 2025-26: Robert Lewandowski last-gasp goal wins it for the Catalans in matchday 30 of Spain's premier football league at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Friday, April 4, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Highlights
Robert Lewandowski scores the decisive goal for Catalans against Atletico Madrid in matchday 30 La Liga 2025-26. X/FC Barcelona
Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the matchday 30 of La Liga 2025-26 between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Friday, April 4, 2026. Barcelona registered an intense 2-1 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid to move one step closer towards defending their La Liga title. Robert Lewandowski's last-gasp goal turned out to be a deciding factor after Marcus Rashford scored an equaliser. Atletico was one goal behind, but they made full use of their numerical advantage in the second half to win the game. With this win, they not only avenged their earlier heavy loss at the same venue but also widened their lead by 7 points over the second-positioned Real Madrid. With just eight games left, Barcelona now looks firmly in control of the title race.
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Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Greetings!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 30 of La Liga 2025-26 between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Camp Nou. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Details

The matchday 30 of La Liga 2025-26 between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India. The live action will commence from 12:30 AM IST.

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: La Blaugrana Starting XI

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Rojiblancos Starting XI

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Matches: 249

Atletico Madrid: 78

Barcelona: 114

Draw: 57

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Kick Off

The atmosphere in Camp Nou is thunderous as two giants collide in one of the three showdowns in the coming 10 days.

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Attempt Saved!

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford stand over free kick and decides to take it upon himself and hits it towards the left post but was saved quite well by Juan Musso.

Atletico 0-0 Barca 7'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lovely Pass By Yamal!

That was a lovely pass by Lamine Yamal to Fermin, who in turn misses to find the target as his strike from inside the D goes just wide of the left post.

Atletico 0-0 Barca 15'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Missed Attempt

After latching onto a rebound, Koke (Atl. Madrid) attempts a mid-range strike, only to send it high and off target.

Atletico 0-0 Barca 32'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Goal!

Goalll! Atletico Madrid takes a lead as Guiliano Simeone gets himself one-on-one with the keeper courtesy to an amazing pass by Clement Lenglet. Simeone takes the shot and ends up scoring the opener.

Atletico 1-0 Barca 39'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Equalizer!

Goaaalll! Another goal but this time, it's Barcelona with an equaliser. Marcus Rashford gets a good pass from Dani Olmo inside the D and he fires a low shot into the middle of the post..

Atletico 1-1 Barca 42'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Half-Time!

That's the half-time whistle and with it both players are heading back to their respective locker rooms.

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Red Card

Barcelona's Gerard Martin takes out the opposition player with a bad tackle and was instantly shown a red card by the referee for his actions.

Atletico 1-1 Barca 46'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Chance Missed!

Barcelona's Joao Cancelo missed a brilliant opportunity to score. Cancelo receives a perfect cross and he steers the ball towards the post with a header but the ball goes above the bar and an opportunity goes begging.

Atletico 1-1 Barca 65'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Blocked By Defender

Dani Olmo (Barcelona) collects a neat pass outside the box and lets fly from a good position, but his effort is blocked.

Atletico 1-1 Barca 81'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Goal!

Robert Lewandowski gets the ball after a confusing situation inside the goalmouth. He in return launches the ball easily into the goal to make the score line 1:2. It could be a deciding moment in the game.

Atletico 1-2 Barca 87'

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Full-Time!

That's the final whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. After being behind in the game by 0-1, Catalans made a stellar comeback to win the match by 2-1.

Atletico 1-2 Barca

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