Football

Barcelona Team News: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Set For Knee Surgery And Long Spell Out

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set for a long spell out
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo surgery after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee. (More Football News)

The Germany international sustained the injury during Barcelona's 5-1 win at Villarreal in LaLiga on Sunday.

Ter Stegen fell badly after jumping for a ball just before half-time and was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

All of his weight fell on his right leg as he injured the same knee on which he had already undergone two surgeries in recent years.

He is reportedly set to be out for around seven months, meaning his season could well be over. 

"Tests carried out on the first team player Marc ter Stegen confirm that he has a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee," Barcelona said in a statement.

"On Monday afternoon he will undergo a surgical process and once complete a new update will be released." 

