Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'

Barcelona have set midfielder Marc Bernal's buyout clause at €500million and extended the 17-year-old's contract until June 2026, the LaLiga club said on Monday. (More Football News)
When Spaniard Bernal will no longer be an Under-19 player in 2026, he will have an option to extend for an additional three years, Barca added.
Bernal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Barca's 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano last month, where he was forced off the pitch in the final minutes.
A product of Barcelona's youth academy, Bernal has made three league appearances since his debut for the senior team in their LaLiga opener against Valencia.
"Barcelona and Marc Bernal have reached an agreement on an adjustment of the player's contract, which binds him to the club until 30 June 2026, when his status as an U19 player ends, with the option to three more years," a Barca statement read on Monday.
"The buyout clause has been set at €500million.
"Marc Bernal was, until his unfortunate injury, the huge sensation at the start of the season.
"After he joined manager Hansi Flick for the pre-season, the German coach was convinced that he was ready to move up to the next level.
"The club is convinced that he is a fabulous investment for the future and has reflected this belief with today's new deal."