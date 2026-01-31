Fermin Lopez Signs Barcelona Contract Extension Until 2031

Barcelona confirmed Fermin has extended his deal by two years, keeping him at Camp Nou until 2031
The 21-year-old has made 26 appearances this season, registering 21 goal contributions
Only Lamine Yamal has produced more goal involvements for Barca this campaign
Fermin Lopez has committed his future to Barcelona until June 2031, after the Blaugrana confirmed he had extended his contract by two years.
Fermin's previous deal ran until 2029, but that was not enough to stop the talented Spain international from garnering interest from Chelsea.
The Blues were believed to hold a long-term interest in Lopez, who joined Barca's academy system at La Masia as a 16-year-old upon leaving Real Betis in 2016, but the attacking midfielder is staying put at Camp Nou.
Fermin has made 26 appearances for Barca in all competitions this season, including 18 starts.
He has provided an impressive 21 goal involvements in that time, scoring 10 times and assisting a team-mate on 11 occasions, with only Lamine Yamal (12 goals, 12 assists) managing more contributions for the Blaugrana this campaign.
Fermin and Yamal are two of only four players from Europe's top five leagues to already reach double figures for both goals and assists this season.
The other two both play for Bayern Munich – Luis Diaz (14 goals, 11 assists) and Michael Olise (16 goals, 20 assists).