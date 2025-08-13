Atletico Tucuman Vs Newell’s Old Boys Live Streaming, Copa Argentina 2025: When, Where To Watch Round of 16 Match

Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025: Find out when and where to watch the Round of 16 match live on TV and online

Atletico Tucuman vs Newell's Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025: File photo of the Newell's players posing for a squad ahead of a Argentine Primeira Division match. | Photo: X/NewellsEnglish
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico Tucuman face Newell's Old Boys in a Copa Argentina 2025 Round of 16 fixture on 14 August 2025

  • Find out when and where the Atletico Tucuman vs Newell's Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Atletico Tucuman vs Newell's Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match live online and on TV in India and elsewhere

Atletico Tucuman will go up against Newell’s Old Boys at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta on Thursday, 14 August 2025, for a Copa Argentina 2025 Round of 16 showdown. Both sides, who finished mid-table in the Argentine Premier Division first phase, will look to continue their cup journey with a win in the upcoming fixture.

Tucuman will go into the fixture off the back of mixed domestic form. Under manager Lucas Pusineri, El Decano have lost just one of their previous seven outings – a 1-0 reverse to Deportivo Riestra two weeks ago. Their last league match against Rosario Central ended in a goalless draw, placing them seventh in the second phase table.

One concern for the Tucuman manager will be their lack of firepower, with 48 shots in their last five matches resulting in just three goals.

Meanwhile, Newell’s are going through a phase of transition since the hiring of Cristian Fabbiani in February. After an erratic start to their league campaign, La Lepra are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. After a penalty shootout win against Sportivo Las Parejas in the Copa Santa Fe, Newell’s earned a 1-1 draw against Central Cordoba in the league despite going a man down.

Also seventh in the league in the second phase, Newell’s, the former club of Lionel Messi, will look to utilise the depth of their squad and the talent at their disposal – including midfielder Ever Banega – to overcome Tucuman’s challenge.

Atletico Tucuman Vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match being played?

The Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 14 August 2025, at 4:00 AM IST.

Where is the Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match being played?

The Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match will be played at the Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta, Argentina.

Where to watch the Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match live online in India?

The Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match will not be live-streamed on any platform in India. Fans in Argentina can watch it online on TyC Sports Play.

Where to watch the Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match live broadcast in India?

The Atletico Tucuman vs Newell’s Old Boys, Copa Argentina 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Across South America, Mexico, and the USA, fans can watch the match live on TyC Sports International. Argentine fans can watch the live telecast on TyC Sports Argentina.

