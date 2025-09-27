Atletico Madrid 5-2 Real Madrid, Spanish La Liga: Xabi Alonso's Perfect Start Ends With Heavy Derby Defeat

Julian Alvarez scored twice as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Real Madrid 5-2 in a LaLiga thriller at the Estadio Metropolitano

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his second goal in Saturday's derby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Julian Alvarez bagged a brace as Atleti defeated their fiercest rivals Real

  • Atletico snapped Xabi Alonso's winning start to life with Los Blancos

  • Alvarez became just the 2nd Atletico player to score a penalty & a direct free-kick goal in the same game

Julian Alvarez scored twice as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Real Madrid 5-2 in a LaLiga thriller at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Alvarez scored twice in the space of 12 second-half minutes on Saturday, as Atletico snapped Xabi Alonso's winning start to life with Los Blancos.

The hosts went ahead in the 14th minute as Robin Le Normand rose above Aurelien Tchouameni to meet Giuliano Simeone's cross and score with a fine header.

Los Blancos soon dragged themselves level, though, as Arda Guder threaded a brilliant pass into the path of Kylian Mbappe, who coolly finished.

Guler then gave the visitors the lead after arriving late to guide a half-volley past Jan Oblak, following excellent work from Vinicius Junior.

Atletico thought they were back on level terms before the break but Clement Lenglet's effort from a corner was disallowed, as the defender was deemed to have handled it.

However, they did equalise on the stroke of half-time through Alexander Sorloth's header, which left Thibaut Courtois stranded in the Real goal.

Then, it was time for the Alvarez show.

Related Content
Related Content

Diego Simeone's team were awarded a penalty as Nicolas Gonzalez was caught in the face by a high boot from Guler, with Alvarez duly putting away the spot-kick.

The Argentina international then sent a fabulous free-kick beyond Courtois in the 63rd minute, and as Madrid pressed for a way back into the contest, they were caught cold on the counter as Antoine Griezmann slotted home in injury time.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Alvarez's dead-ball prowess decisive 

Atleti had endured a slow start to the campaign, but this was certainly their best performance of 2025-26 to date. 

They were good value for the three points after registering 2.31 expected goals (xG) to their visitors' figure of 0.58, also edging the shot count by 13 to six.

Alvarez, who scored a hat-trick in their midweek win over Rayo Vallecano, led the way with a couple of dead-ball efforts.

He became just the second Atletico player to score a penalty and a direct free-kick goal in a single LaLiga match this century, after Luis Suarez in January 2021 against Cadiz.

It meant Alonso failed to follow in the footsteps of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was the last Madrid boss to win his first seven games at the helm in LaLiga, in 2005.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: NEP Create History, Beat WI By 19 Runs

  2. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  2. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

  2. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations