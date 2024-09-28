Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online

Atletico Madrid will take on Real Madrid in matchday 8 of La Liga 2024-25 at the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday, September 29 (Monday, September 30) as per Indian time. (More Football News)
Atletico Madrid come into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo away from home, and Diego Simeone’s men will look to get the better of their neighbours.
While on the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have not been at their absolute best this season, but have found ways to win. They will be hopeful of a rampant Barcelona, and will not want to drop points.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-Ups
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Molina, Le Normand, Witsel, Reinildo, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Griezmann, Alvarez
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy, Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Endrick, Vinicius
Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match be played?
The Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Monday, September 30 at 12:30 IST.
Where will the Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the GXR World website in India. Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.