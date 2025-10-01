Atletico Madrid 5-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Alvarez Leads Five-Star Hosts In Emphatic Champions League Win

Atletico Madrid's opening goal of the match was a milestone, as it saw them hit 200 Champions League goals (204 overall now), becoming the 17th side to do so, and the third Spanish side after Real Madrid and Barcelona

Atletico Madrids goal-scorer Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's goal-scorer Julian Alvarez
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Giacomo Raspadori opens scoring in fourth minute

  • Robin Le Normand, Antoine Griezmann make it 3-0 at half-time

  • Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez round off thrashing

Atletico Madrid cruised to a first Champions League victory of the season, running out 5-1 winners against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano.

Atletico opened the scoring with the first shot of the match, with Giuliano Simeone's clever footwork opening space down the right before Giacomo Raspadori slotted home his deflected pull-back in the fourth minute.

The hosts continued to push and got rewarded for their pressure 33 minutes in. Julian Alvarez's corner was flicked on by Antoine Griezmann, and though Kaua Santos denied him on the line, Robin Le Normand was hovering behind him to fire home from close range.

Atletico then rounded off an impressive first half with a third goal in the first minute of stoppage time, with Griezmann meeting Alvarez's low cross to fire his low shot past Santos.

Eintracht improved at the start of the second half, with Jonathan Burkardt drilling a first-time shot into the bottom-right corner, giving Jan Oblak no chance in the 57th minute.

Griezmann thought he had restored Atletico's three-goal cushion 10 minutes later. Simeone's backheel played the Frenchman in behind, and he helped it over the line while one-on-one, only for it to be chalked off as it had inadvertently hit his hand.

Related Content
Simeone got their fourth in the 70th minute, stooping to meet Alvarez's corner at the near post, and wheeled away in celebration, with his father, Diego, watching on from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban.

Alvarez eventually got on the scoresheet eight minutes from time after substitute Aurele Amenda was penalised for a handball in the box, and the striker coolly slotted home from 12 yards to round off an emphatic win.

Data Debrief: Atletico hit scoring milestone

Atletico have taken their time to click into gear this season, but after consecutive wins that have seen them score five goals, they seem to be adapting well.

Their opening goal of the match was a milestone, as it saw them hit 200 Champions League goals (204 overall now), becoming the 17th side to do so, and the third Spanish side after Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Griezmann also netted his 200th goal for Atletico in all competitions with his first-half strike, at least 28 more than any other player in the club's history (Luis Aragones, 172).

Atletico were dominant from the very start, accumulating 4.53 expected goals (xG) from their 18 shots, 12 of which were on target, while Eintracht mustered just 0.59 from six attempts.

Published At:
