Football

Atletico Madrid 1-4 Osasuna: Hosts Certain To Finish Fourth After Heavy Defeat

Atletico managed 14 shots on goal, compared to Osasuna's total of 15, the expected goals battle was also close (1.72 v 1.84) and the hosts edged the possession count with 56.7%

Diego Simeone during Atletico Madrid's tough outing against Osasuna.
info_icon

Raul Garcia scored in each half as Osasuna secured their first win at Atletico Madrid since 2009, beating the hosts 4-1 in LaLiga on Sunday and handing them their second home loss of the league campaign. (More Football News)

The visitors scored in the 26th minute when Alejandro Catena headed it down inside the box for Garcia to score.

Osasuna doubled their lead in the 52nd minute with Atletico keeper Jan Oblak's block falling to substitute Aimar Oroz for a close-range finish.

Atletico struck back three minutes later with substitute Alvaro Morata scoring off Angel Correa's cross from the left.

But Garcia restored Osasuna's two-goal cushion in the 64th minute, before Lucas Torro sealed the victory, hammering home with his right foot in the 88th.

Osasuna's first win in seven matches lifted them to 11th place in the league with 44 points from 37 matches. Atletico, who have 73 points, will finish fourth after falling five points behind third-placed Girona.

Data Debrief: Difference in finishing proves decisive

Atletico managed 14 shots on goal, compared to Osasuna's total of 15, the expected goals battle was also close (1.72 v 1.84) and the hosts edged the possession count with 56.7%.

But clinical finishing from Osasuna was the difference, with six of their shots finding the target and four of them beating home goalkeeper Oblak.

Atletico, meanwhile, only had one other attempt on target apart from Morata's goal. Griezmann (four), Samuel Lino, Rodrigo De Paul and Correa (all two) combined for 10 attempts, with only one of those working Sergio Herrera in the Osasuna goal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  2. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  3. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  4. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  5. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
Sports News
  1. Liverpool 'Ahead Of Schedule', Says Departing Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Arne Slot Arrival
  2. IPL 2024: Royals Miss Top-Two Chance After Washout Against Leaders Knight Riders
  3. Alexander Zverev Sees Off Nicolas Jarry To Claim Second Italian Open Crown
  4. Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea Reaching Europe 'The First Step' To Bigger Things
  5. Liverpool 'Cannot Thank Jurgen Klopp Enough', Says Andy Robertson
World News
  1. Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle
  2. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  3. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup