Atalanta Vs Celtic, Champions League: Gian Piero Gasperini Bemoans 'Cursed' Home Draw

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, on the contrary, was in a much brighter mood. "The concentration in the game was superb. You're talking about the highest goalscorers in Italian football," he said. "The players showed great courage. It was a really good point for us."

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Gian Piero Gasperini was left frustrated after Atalanta failed to capitalise on numerous chances in their 'cursed' Champions League draw with Celtic. (More Football News)

The Atalanta head coach watched his team squander several chances in their 0-0 stalemate at the Gewiss Stadium, including a Mario Pasalic header that hit the crossbar in their closest chance. 

The hosts had 22 shots overall, accumulating 2.38 expected goals (xG), but their six chances on target were thwarted by Kasper Schmeichel.

In fact, Atalanta became just the second team on record in the Champions League (2008-09 onwards) to have 20+ shots (22) and 50+ touches in the opposition box (54) and not score a goal.

"It was a cursed match. We created so many chances, but we just couldn't score," Gasperini told Sky Sport Italy.

"We dominated for long stretches, keeping Celtic's speedy players away from danger, but we lacked quality in the final third. We missed that decisive spark, the shot, the final pass, the winning header.

"In matches like this, those details make all the difference."

Pasalic had six shots without scoring, the joint most by an Atalanta player in a Champions League match without finding the net, along with Duvan Zapata against Midtjylland in December 2020, and he shared Gasperini's disappointment.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to break the deadlock. We must accept this result, even if it is rather frustrating," he said.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was in a much brighter mood after his team snapped a streak of seven consecutive defeats in Italy in the European Cup and Champions League.

"The concentration in the game was superb. You're talking about the highest goalscorers in Italian football. The players showed great courage. It was a really good point for us," he said.

"I never doubted the players and their mentality. I was so proud of them.

"You're never comfortable until the final whistle goes especially against a top team. Sometimes the luck goes against a Scottish team, but we defended manfully and stood up to be counted."

