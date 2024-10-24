Atalanta 0-0 Celtic, UEFA Champions League: Rodgers' Side Thwart Wasteful Hosts

Atalanta failed to turn their dominance into goals, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Celtic at Gewiss Stadium. (More Football News)
The hosts endured a frustrating day in Bergamo, where they were unable to find the breakthrough, despite registering 22 shots on goal to their opponents' four.
Atalanta had collected four points from their opening two games, and quickly established their authority on proceedings.
They went closest to scoring in the 18th minute, when Mario Pasalic rattled the crossbar with his header from Davide Zappacosta's cross.
The hosts continued to control the contest and push for the opening goal in the second half, enjoying just under 70% of the possession.
However, a combination of stubborn defending and Kasper Schmeichel heroics saw Celtic hold on for a hard-earned point.
Data Debrief: Italian Job well done by Celtic
Celtic had lost all seven of their previous Champions League away matches in Italy. The Hoops had also suffered defeat in eight of their last nine games in the competition on the road.
However, they held firm to stop the rot, with Kasper Schmeichel becoming the first Celtic goalkeeper to make as many as six saves and keep a clean sheet in a Champions League game on record.
As for Atalanta, they are only the second team in the Champions League (2008-09 onwards) to register 20+ shots and 50+ touches in the opposition box during a single match without scoring.