Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta, Champions League: Lookman Stars As Serie A Side Secure First Win

Atalanta claimed their first victory of this season's Champions League following a commanding 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. (More Football News)
Ademola Lookman scored, while Berat Djimsiti and Raoul Bellanova were also on target for Gian Piero Gasperini's side, as they eased to three points at VELTINS-Arena.
La Dea broke through in the 21st minute following a short corner, from which Lookman's cross was neatly controlled and converted by Djimsiti.
Lookman, the hat-trick hero in last season's Europa League final, doubled the visitors' lead when he slotted home from Sead Kolasinac's square ball just before half-time.
The Nigeria international, who also hit the crossbar during the first period, was involved again as Atalanta put the contest beyond doubt within three minutes of the restart.
Indeed, Lookman played the ball out wide to Davide Zappacosta, whose cross was nodded in from close range by Bellanova.
Data Debrief: Lookman shines as Atalanta soar
Once again, Lookman produced the goods on a big European night for Atalanta.
The forward became only the second Atalanta player after Duvan Zapata to both score and assist in a single Champions League game.
He has now been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven games in major European competition (six goals, two assists), which is two more than he registered in his first 22 such matches.
By contrast, Shakhtar failed to register a single shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since facing Roma in March 2018, and first time overall on home soil.