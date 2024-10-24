Substitute Jonathan David scored twice as Lille stunned Atletico Madrid with a 3-1 comeback win on Wednesday to make it two memorable Champions League victories in a row. (More Football News)
Lille have now beaten a second Madrid team in consecutive matchdays after also stunning holders Real Madrid 1-0 earlier in October.
Atletico took the lead in the eighth minute with Julian Alvarez intercepting a weak back-pass from Lille defender Ousmane Toure and slotting in for the lead.
There was more bad news for Lille when they had to take off injured midfielder Remy Cabella in the 16th minute, bringing in Edon Zhegrova, but they avoided further pain as Alexander Sorloth wasted three golden scoring opportunities in the first half.
The visitors punished Atleti by leveling in the 61st minute as Zhegrova whipped in a superb left-footed shot into the top far corner.
Lille then scored again to seal their comeback courtesy of a 74th-minute penalty by David, who had also scored the winner against Real.
The Canadian then added another goal with a deflected effort in the 89th to lift Lille to six points. Atletico, meanwhile, are on three with just one win from their three games so far.
Data Debrief: Lille put another Madrid side to the sword
Three weeks on from defeating Real Madrid in one of the most famous results in their history, Lille followed it up with three more points against Atletico.
In doing so, they are just the third team in Champions League history to beat those two sides in a single edition of the competition, along with Chelsea (2020/21) and Manchester City (2021/22).
David was the hero after his 65th-minute introduction, netting his fifth and sixth goals in this season's competition - at least twice as many as any other Lille player.