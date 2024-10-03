Football

Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: David Penalty Stuns Los Blancos As Mbappe, Bellingham Draw Blanks

The result sees Lille move level with Madrid in the competition's new-look league phase, on three points apiece after two matches

Jonathan-David
Jonathan David celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Real Madrid
info_icon

Jonathan David's first-half penalty saw Lille stun Champions League holders Real Madrid on Wednesday, handing Los Blancos their first loss in any competition since January. (More Football News)

Fifteen-time European champions Madrid had not tasted defeat since going down to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey 36 games ago, while they were also unbeaten in their last 14 Champions League outings.

But Los Blancos were flat from the off in France and had a couple of warnings before David converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time, after Eduardo Camavina handled from Edon Zhegrova's free-kick.

Andriy Lunin, standing in for the injured Thibaut Courtois, had earlier clawed David's attempt onto the post, while Endrick called Lucas Chevalier into action at the other end after becoming the youngest player to start for Madrid in the Champions League, at the age of 18 years and 78 days.

Zhegrova went close to a second Lille goal after the break, before Carlo Ancelotti introduced the fit-again Kylian Mbappe from the bench in a bid to find a leveller.

However, Los Blancos were unable to salvage a point with Dani Carvajal heading wide and Chevalier making an instinctive save to deny Antonio Rudiger at the death.

Carlo Ancelotti with the Champions League trophy. - null
Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'

BY Stats Perform

The result sees Lille move level with Madrid in the competition's new-look league phase, on three points apiece after two matches.

Data Debrief: Lille halt imperious Madrid

Madrid entered Wednesday's game unbeaten in their last 14 Champions League outings, but they were kept out by a resolute Lille rearguard – though they also had Chevalier to thank as Los Blancos failed to score from chances worth 2.09 expected goals (xG).

This is Madrid's first Champions League loss since they were crushed 4-0 by Manchester City in the 2022-23 semi-finals, and their first in the group stages since October 2022 versus RB Leipzig (2-3).

Ancelotti's men started with a home victory against Stuttgart on matchday one, but they are now winless in three straight European away games, drawing two and losing one.

That is their longest such run since November 2016, when they endured a run of four without victory on their travels (three draws, one defeat). 

info_icon
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  2. IRE Vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa Thrash Ireland In Series Opener To Avenge T20I Loss
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Group-A Match
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Stats: Top Scorers, Best Bowling Records, Past Champions And More
  5. England Tour Of West Indies 2024: Buttler Returns As Captain For WI White-Ball Trip
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-0 Bologna: Mac Allister And Salah Strike As Slot's Side Stay Perfect
  2. Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich: Jhon Duran Scores Yet Again As The Villans Stun Bundesliga Giants
  3. Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: David Penalty Stuns Los Blancos As Mbappe, Bellingham Draw Blanks
  4. Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta, Champions League: Lookman Stars As Serie A Side Secure First Win
  5. Girona 2-3 Feyenoord, Champions League: Krejci Own Goal Settles Montilivi Thriller
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  2. Explained | Middle East Conflict's Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis
  3. NASA Confirms Two Massive Asteroids To Pass By: Could They Hit Earth? | Here's What We Know
  4. Mid-East Tensions: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Hamas Behind Jaffa Mass Shooting | Highlights
  5. Israel Mass Shooting: Hamas Takes Responsibility For Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3