Football

Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'

Ancelotti so often appears an island of calm amid the chaos, but the Italian insists he still gets nervous ahead of big games and will do so until the day he retires

Carlo-Ancelotti-Real-Madrid-UEFA-Champions-League
Carlo Ancelotti with the Champions League trophy.
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to call time on his illustrious coaching career, saying he will only leave the sport when he no longer feels nervous ahead of games. (More Football News)

Ancelotti is one of the most decorated coaches in European football history, with his five Champions League titles as a manager being a competition record.

The fifth of those triumphs came with Real Madrid in June as they beat Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium, having progressed through a series of dramatic ties earlier in the tournament.

Los Blancos overcame Manchester City on penalties in the quarter-finals despite facing 33 shots on their goal in the second leg, a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

They then salvaged victory from the jaws of defeat in the last four as Joselu scored twice – in the 88th and 91st minutes – to stun Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe playing for Real Madrid. - null
Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With 'Influential' Kylian Mbappe Despite LaLiga Goal Drought

BY Stats Perform

Ancelotti so often appears an island of calm amid the chaos, but the Italian insists he still gets nervous ahead of big games and will do so until the day he retires.

"A life without pressure or a little stress does not exist. Too much stress, no, but a little is fuel. The day I don't have excitement before a match is the day I have to stop," he said at the Mexico Siglo XXI event.

"Before a match there is worry, there is a negative feeling thinking that it will not go well, that they will score a goal… When the match starts, everything stops.

"So, you have to look for calm to handle the situations of the game. I will continue coaching until the fire I have for football dies down. 

"Some great things have happened in my life, some difficult moments. My life has been normal. I have been lucky to have a job that is my passion. I am grateful to football for giving me that opportunity.

"I still get nervous before a match, I feel pressure, and as long as that doesn't change I will continue here. I see myself coaching for a long time, yes."

Kylian Mbappe netted his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid on Sunday - null
La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Says He Trusted Real Madrid Process After Pressure-Relieving Brace

BY Stats Perform

Ancelotti is known for involving his big-name players in his decision-making, and he says that collaborative approach has been key to his success.

"It is very difficult to explain what a leader should be like. It is much more important to convince than to impose your opinion on them," he added.

"A leader must have the ability to listen to those who work with you. They can always give you ideas that can help you. 

"It is important to listen and not think that you know everything because you are the boss. You can always learn."

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mandis Frustrate England On Day Two
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2: Complacency Not An Issue In England Display, Insists Olly Stone
  4. Andrew Flintoff Appointed As New Head Coach Of England Lions
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
Football News
  1. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
  2. Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg, UEFA Women's Champions League: Frida Maanum's Heroics Lead to Victory
  3. UEFA Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne Ready To Take Centre-Stage On Manchester City Return
  4. Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Promises More Hard Yards After Chelsea Thrash Feyenoord
  5. UEFA Nations League: Jack Grealish Back Firing For England After 'Worst Summer Of His Life'
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  2. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Relaxed' About Wrist Issue Ahead Of Final
  4. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  5. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  3. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  4. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  5. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 25 Years Later, Pak Army Chief Admits To Their Role In Kargil War | A Look Back At Operation Vijay
  2. Intensified Cyclonic Circulation Puts Andhra At Risk, IMD Issues Red Alerts | Monsoon Fury In India
  3. BJP Faces Exodus As Leaders Quit Party Over Haryana Polls Candidacy Denials
  4. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  5. Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza; Tel Aviv Accused Of 'Starvation Campaign' On Palestinians
  3. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs