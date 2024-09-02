Football

La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Says He Trusted Real Madrid Process After Pressure-Relieving Brace

Kylian Mbappe, who had failed to score since his debut in the UEFA Super Cup, opened the scoring in the 67th minute before adding his second eight minutes later from the penalty spot

Kylian-Mbappe-footballer
Kylian Mbappe netted his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid on Sunday


Kylian Mbappe cut a relieved figure after ending his goal drought in La Liga by striking both goals in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday. (More Football News

Mbappe, who had failed to score since his debut in the UEFA Super Cup, opened the scoring in the 67th minute before adding his second eight minutes later from the penalty spot. 

Heading into this fixture, the Frenchman had attempted the most shots this season (17) across Europe's top five leagues, and had the worst difference between expected goals (1.8 xG) and goals scored (none).

But the 25-year-old was not to be denied at the fourth time of asking, becoming the fourth Madrid player in the 21st century in LaLiga whose first goals have been with a brace after Cristiano Ronaldo, Javier Hernandez and Dani Ceballos (Ruud van Nistelrooy netted a hat-trick). 

"I've been happy ever since I arrived here," Mbappe told DAZN. "People have given me a lot of affection here, even when I didn't score, which was for three games.

"For some that doesn't seem much but for me it was a lot!

"However, during the process, the club, the teammates, the fans. They have always been with me. Giving me confidence to score goals for this club."

Still without the injured Jude Bellingham in their ranks, Carlo Ancelotti's side made another slow start against Betis following a disappointing draw against Las Palmas.

They entered the break with only three of their 13 shots troubling Rui Silva, while also registering 41 final third entries compared to their opponents' 19. 

But a more measured approach after the interval proved fruitful for the hosts, with Mbappe netting the first of many goals in front of his new home supporters.

"It's a great moment. I was really looking forward to scoring in this mythical stadium, the best in the world," Mbappe said.

"But the most important thing is the victory. We had to win after Las Palmas, even though we faced a difficult game, as they all are against rivals here.

"But we are Real Madrid. And we won at last."

