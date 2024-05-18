Mikel Arteta and David Moyes have a long history, and the Arsenal boss is hoping the outgoing West Ham manager does him a favour on Sunday. (More Football News)
And the stars have aligned that Arteta's Arsenal must now defeat the Toffees at Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season to stand a chance of winning the Premier League title.
But while Arsenal must do their job, they also require a favour from Moyes' West Ham, who take on leaders Manchester City. If Pep Guardiola's team win, then the title will be theirs.
The Hammers' trip to the Etihad Stadium also marks Moyes' final game as West Ham's boss, and Arteta wants one more favour from his former mentor.
"He's been instrumental and so important in my career, as a footballer and a person. He could help us to fulfil our dream and my personal dream to win the Premier League," Arteta said.
"The only thing we've discussed is to give ourselves an opportunity to live a beautiful day. It's possible, it's football. We have to play like every single week.
"We have to win, then hope West Ham to help us achieve us our dream. That first part is on us, it's the only thing we can focus on."
Everton, on the other hand, have little but pride - and 15th place - to play for, having already secured their safety.
The club confirmed on Friday that Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young had been offered new contracts, while Everton have also activated a one-year extension to Idrissa Gueye's deal.
Dele Alli's contract is up, but he will remain with Everton's medical staff to continue his rehab, but Andre Gomes, Arnaut Danjuma and Andy Lonergan will leave.
Director of football Kevin Thelwell said Everton will remain in discussions with Leeds United over Jack Harrison's future, with the winger set to return to Elland Road at the end of his loan deal.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Arsenal - Gabriel Jesus
Jesus has scored five Premier League goals on MD38, the most of any player currently playing in the competition. The Brazilian also has more Premier League goals against Everton than he does against any other opponent (eight).
Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Calvert-Lewin is Everton's top scorer in away Premier League games this season with four goals. He has scored in his last two on the road, last netting in three in a row in November/December 2020.
MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN
Everton are winless in their last 10 Premier League away games (D4 L6), failing to score more than once in any of these. It is their longest run without an away win under the same manager since a run of 12 under Ronald Koeman between February and October 2017.
Arsenal's 86 points so far is already their third highest in a single Premier League campaign, after their title-winning seasons of 2001-02 (87) and 2003-04 (90). Meanwhile, the Gunners' 89 goals this term is their most in a top-flight campaign since 1963-64 (90).
No side have lost their final game of the Premier League season more often than Everton (14). Arsenal have won their final Premier League game of the season more often than any other side (22, including the last 12 in a row), also having the best win rate in such matches in the competition (71 per cent).
Arsenal have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Everton (W22 D4), going down 1-0 in April 2021.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Arsenal - 61.9%
Everton - 14.5%
Draw - 23.6%