Football

Arsenal Vs Everton: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments

Arsenal vs Everton Preview: No side have lost their final game of the Premier League season more often than Everton (14). Arsenal have won their final Premier League game of the season more often than any other side (22, including the last 12 in a row)

David Moyes and Mikel Arteta.
info_icon

Mikel Arteta and David Moyes have a long history, and the Arsenal boss is hoping the outgoing West Ham manager does him a favour on Sunday. (More Football News)

Arteta was managed by Moyes for over six years during his time at Everton between 2005 and 2011.

And the stars have aligned that Arteta's Arsenal must now defeat the Toffees at Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season to stand a chance of winning the Premier League title.

But while Arsenal must do their job, they also require a favour from Moyes' West Ham, who take on leaders Manchester City. If Pep Guardiola's team win, then the title will be theirs.

The Hammers' trip to the Etihad Stadium also marks Moyes' final game as West Ham's boss, and Arteta wants one more favour from his former mentor.

"He's been instrumental and so important in my career, as a footballer and a person. He could help us to fulfil our dream and my personal dream to win the Premier League," Arteta said.

"The only thing we've discussed is to give ourselves an opportunity to live a beautiful day. It's possible, it's football. We have to play like every single week.

"We have to win, then hope West Ham to help us achieve us our dream. That first part is on us, it's the only thing we can focus on."

Everton, on the other hand, have little but pride - and 15th place - to play for, having already secured their safety.

The club confirmed on Friday that Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young had been offered new contracts, while Everton have also activated a one-year extension to Idrissa Gueye's deal.

Dele Alli's contract is up, but he will remain with Everton's medical staff to continue his rehab, but Andre Gomes, Arnaut Danjuma and Andy Lonergan will leave.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said Everton will remain in discussions with Leeds United over Jack Harrison's future, with the winger set to return to Elland Road at the end of his loan deal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal - Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has scored five Premier League goals on MD38, the most of any player currently playing in the competition. The Brazilian also has more Premier League goals against Everton than he does against any other opponent (eight).

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin is Everton's top scorer in away Premier League games this season with four goals. He has scored in his last two on the road, last netting in three in a row in November/December 2020.

MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN

Everton are winless in their last 10 Premier League away games (D4 L6), failing to score more than once in any of these. It is their longest run without an away win under the same manager since a run of 12 under Ronald Koeman between February and October 2017.

Arsenal's 86 points so far is already their third highest in a single Premier League campaign, after their title-winning seasons of 2001-02 (87) and 2003-04 (90). Meanwhile, the Gunners' 89 goals this term is their most in a top-flight campaign since 1963-64 (90).

No side have lost their final game of the Premier League season more often than Everton (14). Arsenal have won their final Premier League game of the season more often than any other side (22, including the last 12 in a row), also having the best win rate in such matches in the competition (71 per cent).

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Everton (W22 D4), going down 1-0 in April 2021. 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Arsenal - 61.9%

Everton - 14.5%

Draw - 23.6%

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg
  2. 'Will Come To BJP HQ At Noon Tomorrow...Put All Of Us In Jail': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM
  3. Stifling Heat In Northwest India To Continue For Another Five Days
  4. Mizoram Class 12 Results: Date, Time, Direct Link, And Other Details Inside
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta' Star Deepti Sadhwani Shines In Thigh-High Slit Gold Sequin Gown At Cannes
  2. 'The 8 Show' On Netflix Review: A Satirical Take On The Harsh Realities Of Today's Capitalist Society
  3. In Cannes, Francis Ford Coppola Talks Trump, Self-Financing 'Megalopolis' And Why He Has No Regrets
  4. Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  5. Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Hoping For 'Something Beautiful' As Gunners Target Title
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enters Thailand Open Final
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Omission Has Hurt Mats Hummels, Says Borussia Dortmund Boss Edin Terzic
  4. Robin Van Persie Lands First Head Coach Role With Heerenveen
  5. Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane To Miss Bundesliga Finale After Seeking Treatment
World News
  1. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  2. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  3. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  4. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
  5. Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup