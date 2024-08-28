Football

Arsenal: Gunners' Attacking Efficiency The Difference This Season, Insists Mikel Arteta

The Gunners maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Villa Park but had to weather a storm in the East Midlands.

Mikel-Arteta-Arsenal-FC-Football-File
Mikel Arteta is hoping to continue Arsenal's efficiency in front of goal against Brighton
info_icon

Mikel Arteta is confident his Arsenal team can carry the efficiency shown in their win over Aston Villa into their meeting with Brighton on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Gunners maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Villa Park but had to weather a storm in the East Midlands. 

Arsenal managed nine shots in the contest to Villa's 11, but Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey's strikes ensured they exacted revenge on Unai Emery's side. 

Despite their unusual lack of threat in front of goal, Arteta insisted that his players' efficiency in front of goal has added another string to their bow for the new campaign.

"Last year, I think we generated more, obviously because of the context of the game when they scored first," Arteta said.

"Today they did something a little bit different to what we expected, especially in the first phase of the build-up in the way they behave.

Arsenal's new signing Mikel Merino - null
Mikel Merino Makes Arsenal Switch From Real Sociedad

BY Stats Perform

"But this is what we have to do, you know, against any formation, any opponent, any behaviour that we find to be a threat in many areas, and that's a big compliment for the team.”

Meanwhile, Brighton were involved in EFL Cup action on Tuesday night, cruising into the next round with a comfortable 4-0 win over Crawley Town. 

Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Mark O’Mahony were on the scoresheet to ensure their winning start rolled on under new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls are one of four teams who have won their first two Premier League games of the season, with Hurzeler only the fourth manager to do so for Brighton.

And the 31-year-old believes their midweek run-out against Crawley provided some challenges that will help his side improve ahead of their trip to the Emirates.

"You have to win tough games like this which we did," Hurzeler said. 

"I experienced a lot of cup games in Germany, and I know how difficult it is to play against a team that comes from a lower league.

"I think they had nothing to lose, they had a lot to win. So, in the end, we are happy about the result but we will try to keep improving and try to play better than today.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has continued where he left off from last campaign and has now been involved in 17 goals in his last 19 Premier League outings for the Gunners (12 goals and five assists). 

Saka notched assists against Wolves and Aston Villa, and could become the second player after Thierry Henry in 2004-05 to assist a goal in the first three games of a top flight season for Arsenal. 

Brighton – Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck has already notched a goal against one of his former employers this season, and will be looking to strike against Arsenal upon his return to North London.

Welbeck is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since January 2014, while the last player to score in each of Brighton’s first three league games in a single campaign was Nicky Forster in 2008-09.

MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN

Despite Brighton's impressive start to the season, Arsenal are considered the overriding favourites, winning 69.8% of Opta's data-led simulations, with the Seagulls given a 12.3% chance of emerging victorious at the Emirates. 

The Gunners have won three of their last four Premier League games against Brighton (L1), as many as they had in their first 10 against them beforehand (D3 L4).

Arteta's side have also triumphed in their last eight league games since a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in April, last winning nine in a row between January and March 2004.

Victory for Arsenal would see them win their opening three Premier League games in a season for a second time under Arteta (also 2022-23), which would be as many times as they did so prior to his arrival as manager (in 2003-04 and 2004-05 under Arsene Wenger).

Brighton have won three of their seven Premier League away games against Arsenal (D1 L3). They’re one of just three teams to have won more or as many visits to the Emirates as they’ve lost in the competition, along with Manchester City (W7 L6) and Swansea City (W3 L3).

For the third time in the last four seasons, Brighton have won their opening two Premier League matches. The Seagulls haven’t won their opening three league games in a season since 2011-12 in the Championship.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Arsenal – 69.8%

Draw – 17%

Brighton – 13.2%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  2. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  4. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  5. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
Football News
  1. Romelu Lukaku To Napoli: Belgian Lands In Italy To Rekindle Winning Relationship With Antonio Conte
  2. La Liga: Patience Is The Key, Says Michel After Girona's Underwhelming Start
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UCL Draw On TV And Online In India
  4. La Liga: Barcelona Confirm Midfield Blow As Marc Bernal Suffers ACL Injury
  5. Federico Chiesa: Italian Expresses Happiness At 'New Adventure' Amid Reports Of Him Joining Liverpool
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand: Families Evacuated, Vehicles Under Debris After Landslide At Varunavat Hill
  2. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  4. Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety
  5. Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  2. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  3. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  4. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  5. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
World News
  1. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
  2. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  3. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
  4. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  5. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists