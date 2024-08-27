Mikel Merino Makes Arsenal Switch From Real Sociedad

Arsenal have announced the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad on a four-year contract. (More Football News)
The midfielder has joined in a deal worth up to £31.6million, with the option to extend his stay for an extra year.
Merino is returning to the Premier League, having signed for La Real from Newcastle United in 2018.
He made 242 appearances for the Spanish side in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and registering 30 assists.
Last season, he won 326 duels, the most of any player in the top five European Leagues, while his 197 recoveries in LaLiga were the most of any outfield player for La Real.
"Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," Mikel Arteta said of his new signing.
"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.
"As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can't wait to start working with him."
Merino is the fourth signing by Arsenal during this transfer window, after Tommy Setford, Riccardo Calafiori, and the permanent move for David Raya.