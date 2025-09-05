Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela
Emotional Argentina farewell as fans show appreciation in Buenos Aires
Messi expected to play in World Cup 2026 but unsure of retirement plans
Scored eight goals in World Cup qualifiers, leading South America
Lionel Messi says his Argentina farewell was something he "always dreamed of" after playing his final competitive home match on Thursday.
Messi scored a brace, netting his two goals on either side of Lautaro Martinez's header, as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win over Venezuela in their penultimate World Cup qualifier.
The 38-year-old confirmed last week that the matches against Venezuela and Ecuador would be the final qualifiers he would play, though he made no further hints about his future retirement.
Messi almost capped off the performance with a hat-trick, seeing a late chip ruled out for offside, and was visibly emotional when showing his appreciation to the fans after the game, with some of those in the stands bowing to him.
Asked about the reception, Messi relayed his joy at getting to say farewell to the supporters in Buenos Aires.
"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field," Messi said after the game.
"It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.
"For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it and concentrate.
"Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here."
Messi is largely expected to retire following the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but when asked if he will be at the tournament, he responded, "We'll see."
He has now scored eight goals in World Cup qualifying, more than any other player in South America, and has shown no signs of slowing down in MLS either.
Messi has scored 27 goals for Inter Miami and registered 11 assists in 34 appearances this season.
However, he acknowledged that while he has a desire to play at next year's World Cup, he will need to make sure his body is up for the challenge.
"Same as I said before about the World Cup, that I don't think I'll play another," Messi added.
"Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.
"I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."