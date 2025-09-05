Argentina 3-0 Venezuela, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Gets Home Farewell He ‘Always Dreamed Of’

Lionel Messi reflected on his emotional farewell after scoring twice in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela, marking his final home FIFA World Cup qualifier

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina against Venezuela.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela

  • Emotional Argentina farewell as fans show appreciation in Buenos Aires

  • Messi expected to play in World Cup 2026 but unsure of retirement plans

  • Scored eight goals in World Cup qualifiers, leading South America

Lionel Messi says his Argentina farewell was something he "always dreamed of" after playing his final competitive home match on Thursday.

Messi scored a brace, netting his two goals on either side of Lautaro Martinez's header, as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win over Venezuela in their penultimate World Cup qualifier.

The 38-year-old confirmed last week that the matches against Venezuela and Ecuador would be the final qualifiers he would play, though he made no further hints about his future retirement.

Messi almost capped off the performance with a hat-trick, seeing a late chip ruled out for offside, and was visibly emotional when showing his appreciation to the fans after the game, with some of those in the stands bowing to him.

Asked about the reception, Messi relayed his joy at getting to say farewell to the supporters in Buenos Aires.

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field," Messi said after the game.

"It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

Related Content
Related Content

"For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it and concentrate.

"Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here."

Messi is largely expected to retire following the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but when asked if he will be at the tournament, he responded, "We'll see."

He has now scored eight goals in World Cup qualifying, more than any other player in South America, and has shown no signs of slowing down in MLS either.

Messi has scored 27 goals for Inter Miami and registered 11 assists in 34 appearances this season.

However, he acknowledged that while he has a desire to play at next year's World Cup, he will need to make sure his body is up for the challenge.

"Same as I said before about the World Cup, that I don't think I'll play another," Messi added.

"Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  5. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  3. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

  4. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

  5. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  5. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?