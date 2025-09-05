Lionel Messi Scores Twice In An Emotional Home Farewell For Argentina

The Albiceleste top the South American qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup in North America with 38 points and visit Ecuador on Tuesday in their final group match

Associated Press
Updated on:
Lionel-Messi-Argentina
Messi reacts after scoring a goal for Argentina. Photo: AP
Lionel Messi made sure he had good memories of playing a home qualifier with Argentina’s national team for the last time in his illustrious career.

Messi scored twice Thursday in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela in front of a raucous sellout crowd that had gathered at estadio Monumental to bid him farewell.

“Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi said. “I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

Messi is yet to give any clues about when he will retire from the top level of the sport. But the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup will begin in 2027, when he’s 40.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

The Argentina captain scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, and Lautaro Martinez added a goal in the 76th.

Messi now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers and remains as the all-time scoring leader. His Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez has 29 goals in continental qualifying, but he has retired from Uruguay’s national team. Bolivia’s Marcelo Moreno Martins is third with 22.

Looking ahead, Messi clarified that he will only compete in next year’s World Cup if he feels physically fit.

“I’m excited, eager. It’s day by day, feeling the sensations. If I feel good, I enjoy it; if not, I’d rather not be there,” he said, adding that the nine months until the tournament kicks off “is a long time.”

Already qualified, the World Cup champions extended their tally to 38 points and will remain atop the South American qualifying standings regardless of what happens in the last round next Tuesday.

Venezuela, trying to qualify for its first World Cup, remains on 18 points and in seventh place. They’re still in contention to advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Published At:
