Argentina Vs Mauritania LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action?

Argentina vs Mauritania, International Friendly: All you need to know about Lionel Messi’s friendly match, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Argentina vs Mauritania FIFA International friendly 2026
File photo of Lionel Messi in action for Argentina. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Argentina face Mauritania in an international friendly in Buenos Aires on Friday

  • This serves as FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up following the cancellation of La Finalissima

  • Find out when and where to watch the Argentina vs Mauritania match live in India and elsewhere

Argentina will face Mauritania in an international friendly match at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires on Friday. Following the cancellation of the planned La Finalissima match against Spain, Lionel Messi and co. will face the African minnows in a match serving as a warm-up for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Argentina’s much-anticipated showdown against Spain, which was supposed to be hosted at the Lusail Stadium, was called off following conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Argentina are yet to play a match this calendar year, and there may be some rust among the world champions. However, ahead of their title defence in the upcoming World Cup – co-hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico – the upcoming clash will provide much-needed momentum for La Albiceleste.

Indeed, the hosts will be the overwhelming favourites against Mauritania, who are 115th in the FIFA men’s world rankings. The Lions of Chinguetti have lost their last two fixtures, failing to qualify for the FIFA Arab Cup. Aritz Lopez Garai’s men will likely look to minimise the damage rather than attempt to go for an improbable win.

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Argentina vs Mauritania: Head-To-Head Record

Unsurprisingly, Argentina and Mauritania have never faced each other in international football, with Friday’s meeting marking their first-ever clash.

Argentina vs Mauritania: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Argentina vs Mauritania international friendly being played?

A

The Argentina vs Mauritania international friendly will be played on Friday, March 27, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 4:45 AM IST on March 28. The game will be hosted at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Q

Where to watch the Argentina vs Mauritania international friendly live in India?

A

The Argentina vs Mauritania international friendly will not be live-streamed in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

Q

Where to watch the Argentina vs Mauritania international friendly live elsewhere?

A

In Argentina, the Argentina vs Mauritania international friendly will be shown live on TyC Sports, Telefe, and Flow Sports. Al Riyadiya will show the game live in Mauritania.

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