AFC Champions League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores In Al-Nassr's Round-Of-16 Triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate win over Al-Fayha in an-all Saudi Arabian matchup.

Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg and then found the net in the return match in Riyadh with four minutes remaining of the second leg. Otavio had opened the scoring to ensure that Al-Nassr progressed.