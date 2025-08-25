AC Milan 1-2 Cremonese, Serie A: Rossoneri Must Stop Conceding 'Such Soft Goals', Rues Allegri

AC Milan lost a home match on the opening day of a Serie A season for the first time since 2012, when Massimiliano Allegri was at the helm in his first stint at the club. Milan have also lost their last three top flight opening games against newly-promoted teams, all under Allegri

  • AC Milan unable to build on Strahinja Pavlovic's equaliser

  • Ended match with expected goals total of 1.66 from 24 shots, only six of which were on target

  • Boss Massimiliano Allegri points fingers at his defence

Massimiliano Allegri admitted that his AC Milan side need to learn how to stop conceding "soft goals" after falling to a shock opening-day defeat to Cremonese. 

Cremonese came from behind at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to seal a famous 2-1 win against the Serie A giants, with Federico Bonazzoli's stunning strike the difference. 

Strahinja Pavlovic's header in first-half stoppage time cancelled out Federico Baschirotto's opener, but Milan were unable to build on their equaliser after the break. 

Milan ended the match with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.66 from their 24 shots, only six of which were on target, compared to their opponents 0.3 from their four attempts.

The result saw the Rossoneri lose a home match on the opening day of a Serie A season for the first time since 2012, when Allegri was at the helm in his first stint at the club. 

Milan have also lost their last three top flight opening games against newly-promoted teams, all under Allegri, having fallen to Sampdoria in 2012 and Hellas Verona a year later. 

However, the Italian boss was quick to point fingers at his defence, though he remained confident that he could turn their back line around quickly.

"If we look at the performance, we had eight shots on goal, but the difference is made by the determination with which you attack and defend," Allegri told DAZN Italia.

"We conceded two avoidable goals that we could've prevented with a little more concentration. Fortunately, it is only the first round, and we have time to work on these details.

"But we must all prepare in a certain way, because we cannot keep conceding such soft goals."

Allegri named two new faces in Milan's starting line-up, with Pervis Estupinan, who assisted Pavlovic's equaliser, and Luka Modric both making their Serie A bows. 

Ardon Jashari was introduced into the action in the 74th minute, while Samuele Ricci was an unused substitute at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. 

Koni De Winter and Zachary Athekame are two other notable arrivals for Milan, though they also both watched on from the bench. 

"I don't think it was an issue of a player missing or not," Allegri added on whether he needed more signings before the transfer window shuts.

"When you play in Serie A, you meet tough opponents like Cremonese, who fully deserved the victory by playing a smart defensive match, and we made two errors.

"It's not about the squad, it's about having a little more determination, both on and off the ball."

After a disappointing campaign last season that saw Milan miss out on European football, the pressure is on Allegri to deliver instantly. 

"Regardless of what happened last season, we need to turn the negatives into positives," he concluded. 

"Lecce are a good team for next week and always tough. We must be prepared to play rough games.

"If we only want to play pretty, we'll risk drawing or losing against anyone, the way we did tonight."

