Luka Modric featured for AC Milan in this defeat
Serie A giants falter at San Siro
Cremonese are newly promoted side this season
Federico Bonazzoli's stunning bicycle kick handed Cremonese a winning return to Serie A as they came from behind to shock AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday.
Playing in their first match in the top flight since 2022-23, Bonazzoli's acrobatic effort just after the hour proved the difference to pile more misery on the Rossoneri.
After a disappointing campaign last season that saw Milan miss out on European football, the pressure was on for new boss Massimiliano Allegri to deliver instantly.
And Milan started positively when Santiago Giminez raced onto Luka Modric's brilliant pass before tucking the ball home, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the 20th minute.
However, the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza was stunned into silence eight minutes later as Federico Baschirotto brilliantly headed Alessio Zerbin's cross beyond Mike Maignan.
Milan restored parity in first-half stoppage time after Pervis Estupinan's delicate cross to the back post was met by a powerful header by on-rushing full-back Strahinja Pavlovic.
The hosts continued to push after the break, with visiting goalkeeper Emil Audero producing two excellent stops in quick succession to deny Modric and Youssouf Fofana.
However, Cremonese sealed the win through a moment of brilliance, with Bonazzoli connecting with Giuseppe Pezzella's delivery superbly to clinch all three points.
Data Debrief: Cremonese end opening-day woes
Coming into this game, Cremonese had always lost on the first matchday of a Serie A season (eight defeats in eight games), but they produced the goods here to get their campaign off to the perfect start against an out-of-sorts Milan side.
But they were made to work for their victory, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.3 from their four shots, compared to Milan's 1.66 from their 24 attempts.
And it was Bonazzoli's moment of brilliance that sealed the win. The former Inter forward netted his third Serie A goal against Milan in his ninth outing against them. He has only ever scored more times against Cagliari (four) in the top flight.