AC Milan 1-2 Cremonese, Serie A: Rossoneri Stunned By Federico Bonazzoli As Fans Jeer Players At San Siro

Playing in their first match in the top flight since 2022-23, Bonazzoli's acrobatic effort just after the hour proved the difference to pile more misery on the Rossoneri

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Federico-Bonazzoli
Federico Bonazzoli celebrates his goal against AC Milan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Luka Modric featured for AC Milan in this defeat

  • Serie A giants falter at San Siro

  • Cremonese are newly promoted side this season

Federico Bonazzoli's stunning bicycle kick handed Cremonese a winning return to Serie A as they came from behind to shock AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday. 

Playing in their first match in the top flight since 2022-23, Bonazzoli's acrobatic effort just after the hour proved the difference to pile more misery on the Rossoneri. 

After a disappointing campaign last season that saw Milan miss out on European football, the pressure was on for new boss Massimiliano Allegri to deliver instantly. 

And Milan started positively when Santiago Giminez raced onto Luka Modric's brilliant pass before tucking the ball home, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the 20th minute. 

However, the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza was stunned into silence eight minutes later as Federico Baschirotto brilliantly headed Alessio Zerbin's cross beyond Mike Maignan. 

Milan restored parity in first-half stoppage time after Pervis Estupinan's delicate cross to the back post was met by a powerful header by on-rushing full-back Strahinja Pavlovic. 

The hosts continued to push after the break, with visiting goalkeeper Emil Audero producing two excellent stops in quick succession to deny Modric and Youssouf Fofana. 

However, Cremonese sealed the win through a moment of brilliance, with Bonazzoli connecting with Giuseppe Pezzella's delivery superbly to clinch all three points. 

info_icon

Data Debrief: Cremonese end opening-day woes

Coming into this game, Cremonese had always lost on the first matchday of a Serie A season (eight defeats in eight games), but they produced the goods here to get their campaign off to the perfect start against an out-of-sorts Milan side. 

But they were made to work for their victory, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.3 from their four shots, compared to Milan's 1.66 from their 24 attempts. 

And it was Bonazzoli's moment of brilliance that sealed the win. The former Inter forward netted his third Serie A goal against Milan in his ninth outing against them. He has only ever scored more times against Cagliari (four) in the top flight. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Delhi High Court Orders Blocking of Sci-Hub, Sci-Net And Mirror Websites In Copyright Infringement Case

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. Voter Rights Yatra Gains Traction In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala