Football

AC Milan Boss Paulo Fonseca Confident His Team Will Bounce Back Against Lazio

The newly appointed head coach is already under pressure after a lacklustre start to the campaign, with a 2-2 draw against Torino on matchday one being followed by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Parma

Milan-Paulo-Fonseca-football-serie-a
Milan boss Paulo Fonseca
info_icon

Paulo Fonseca says Milan have been working hard in training after a poor start to the Serie A season and will be prepared to bounce back when they face Lazio. (More Football News)

"We are aware that we haven’t started well. But we are all united and we want to find solutions. That’s what we’ve been doing this week," Fonseca told reporters.

Man celebrates for Parma - null
Parma 2-1 AC Milan: Promoted Hosts Savour Famous Victory

BY Stats Perform

"We are united so it’s easier to work. It was a good week and I think we understood where we really need to improve. I expect a different Milan tomorrow."

The Portuguese coach denied that some players were having trouble adapting to his tactical vision, with the Rossoneri's defensive efforts attracting particular criticism so far this season.

"I am as confident as I was during my unveiling press conference," he added.

"I am convinced these two games won’t diminish our ambition to become the team we aim to be."

Milan also discovered their opponents for the Champions League's new league phase this week and are set to face Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Liverpool after a daunting draw.

Fonseca, though, is pleased to have the chance to face top opponents, saying: "It was a balanced draw. All games will be competitive.

"It’s true we have Madrid, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, who are top sides, but there are other strong teams as well. It seems like a balanced draw and format.

"I really like the format because there are more games among top sides but it’s also an opportunity to bring these top sides to countries that are not traditionally strong in football." 

