FIH Appoints Egypt's Seif Ahmed As Acting President Following Narinder Batra’s Resignation

Narinder Batra resigned as FIH president on Monday and also gave up his positions as IOA chief and IOC membership.

Seif Ahmed played for Egypt's national hockey team in 1968. FIH

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 7:52 pm

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday appointed Egypt's Seif Ahmed as its acting president following Indian administrator Narinder Batra's resignation from the post. (More Cricket News)

Batra on Monday resigned as FIH president and also quit as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief. He also gave up his International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership which was directly linked with his IOA position. 

In a statement, the FIH said its Executive Board has officially accepted Batra's resignation and unanimously appointed Ahmed as its interim chief till fresh elections are held on November 5 during its two-day virtual Congress.

“...the Members of the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have officially accepted the resignation of Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra,” the world body said. Batra became president of FIH in 2016 and reclaimed the position last year for a second term till 2024.

“Unanimously appointed FIH EB Member and President of the African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed (Egypt) as Acting President until the next Presidential elections.

“...the upcoming FIH Congress will be held virtually, as planned, on 4-5 November 2022, with the Presidential election taking place on 5 November,” it added.

Ahmed played for Egypt's national team in 1968 and has a long association with the sport as an umpire and technical official. He is a member on the FIH Executive Board since 2001.

The FIH is also concerned that Hockey India has been placed under a three-member Committee of Administrators by the Delhi High Court when the country is scheduled to host the 2023 World Cup.

“Furthermore, the EB has decided to send an FIH delegation to India soon, in order to assess the current situation of Hockey India, especially in view of the next FIH Hockey Men's World Cup which is currently planned to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023,” the world body said.

