English Premier League 2022-23: Top Five Transfers Ahead Of New Season

The 2022-23 season of the English Premier League (EPL) starts on August 6 with a clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park. In India, as usual, all the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. In fact, the broadcasters have already started showing teasers ahead of the new season. (More Football News)

If the last season was anything to go by, fans are in for a treat. The title race, relegation battle, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League qualification were all decided on the final day last season. But before getting into game mode, here's a look at the top five transfers made during the summer window.

1. Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Arguably the biggest signing of the season, Erling Haaland was one of the most coveted names in world football until he was signed by Manchester City for £85.5m. Pep Guardiola is confident that the 22- year-old Norwegian will hit the ground running and fit perfectly into his plans at Manchester City.

A proven goal scorer in the Bundesliga with 29 goals and 8 assists in 30 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season, Erling Haaland will relish the opportunity to play free-flowing football along with some of the best playmakers in the league such as Kevin De Bruyne, Riyadh Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

It will be interesting to see how effectively the Leeds-born will be able to use his sizeable frame and effective hold-up play to help City win their third consecutive English Premier League title.

2. Darwin Nunez - Liverpool

Liverpool supporters first saw a glimpse of Darwin Nunez when Liverpool faced Benefica in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season. Not only did he score in both legs against his current club, but also got a mention from Virgil van Dijk when asked who some of his toughest opponents have been.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan signed for Liverpool for a fee of £64m, which could go up to £85m if all terms of his contract are met, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history. In his last season with Benefica, Nunez managed to score 34 goals and four assists in 41 appearances for the club.

Darwin Nunez is considered to be one of the most versatile forwards in the world right now as he can play out wide, as a sole striker, or as part of a front two. This would benefit Liverpool a lot who just parted ways with Sadio Mane as he was a prolific goals scorer for the club.

3. Raheem Sterling - Chelsea

With the signing of Raheem Sterling, Chelsea fans are excited to have a proven striker, who has been one of City’s key performers over the past seven years.

The forward had a productive last season with Manchester City, scoring 17 goals and providing 9 assists for the club. While the 27-year-old can play anywhere in the front three or behind the striker, it’s his combination of skill, speed and timing which have proved to be his strongest points.

With over 80 Premier League goals since 2016-17 and with an average of 10 assists a season, Chelsea fans may have landed on a goldmine with the ex-Liverpool and Manchester City star signing a five-year contract with the club for £47.5m.

4. Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, in his plans to rebuild Arsenal, has always told the fans and supporters of the club to ‘Trust the Process’. While the results haven’t always matched the Spaniard's goals and vision for the club, it is clear to see that Arsenal are focused on developing a young team with a set of core players all under the age of 25.

It, therefore, makes sense as to why Gabriel Jesus was Mikel Arteta’s No. 1 priority for the summer transfer window. The Brazilian scored 13 goals and landed 12 assists for the 2021-22 season which helped Manchester City win the EPL for the second time running.

The 25-year-old striker, who has established himself as one of the leading forwards, joins a club that had the youngest average age in the Premier League last year. Jesus being an aggressive forward will fit into Arteta’s style of play which requires intense pressing, closing players down and forcing defenders into errors.

5. Richarlison - Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have had one of their most active transfer windows with signings of Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraiser Foster and now their latest addition to the pack – Richarlison.

The club has shown serious intent by signing some of the most well-regarded players in their respective positions and it is no different when it comes to the signing of Richarlison. He scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists across all competitions last season.

With clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal hot in pursuit to sign Richarlison, the 25-year-old Brazilian signed for Tottenham from Everton in a deal valued at £60m. Antonio Conte will certainly benefit from Richarlison’s work rate, versatility, and tenacity as well as his ability to play the role of a goal poacher, especially at clutch situations.