Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Manchester City Complete Erling Haaland Transfer From Borussia Dortmund On Five-Year Deal

Erling Haaland, who is currently on national duty with Norway in UEFA Nations League 2021-22, will join Premier League champions Manchester City on July 1.

Erling Haaland poses after confirming Manchester City signing on Monday. Twitter (@ManCity)

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 4:06 pm

Manchester City have completed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal, the English Premier League champions announced on Monday. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker will join the club on 1 July. (More Football News)  

Haaland, son of former Manchester City player Alfie, who signed almost 22 years ago to the day, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers. He arrives at the Etihad Stadium after impressive spells at Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund. The current deal will allow him to stay till 2027.

A 21-cap Norwegian international, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons with Borussia Dortmund, winning the German Cup and the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2020/21.

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” Erling Haaland told mancity.com after completing his move. “I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.”

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions. I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Haaland will give Pep Guardiola the option of an out-and-out striker that has been lacking since the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer. Haaland is strong, fit tall, quick, good in the air and is also capable of scoring on either foot.  

