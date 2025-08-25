Newcastle United Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch

Liverpool take on Newcastle in an intense clash in the Premier League
All the talk will be on Alexander Isak with the Swede reportedly wanting to move to the Reds
NUFC have a stop-start season so far
Arne Slot is under no illusions as to the size of the task his Liverpool team will face when they take on Newcastle United on Monday.
Indeed, Slot sees Eddie Howe's team as "one of the most difficult teams in the league", as the Reds look to begin their campaign with back-to-back victories, following their opening day win over Bournemouth.
Slot’s side got their title-defence off to the ideal start, as they netted four past the Cherries in an enthralling curtain-raiser at Anfield, with new signing Hugo Ekitike - who was previously a target for Newcastle - opening his Premier League account.
Despite defensive vulnerabilities, the Reds’ attack has consistently proved decisive, and if Liverpool score against Newcastle, they will match their record 36-game top-flight scoring streak.
Monday’s showdown promises to be quite the tense encounter, as the Alexander Isak transfer saga continues, with Liverpool’s offer of £110m being a catalyst for the striker's subsequent refusal to play for the Magpies.
But Slot does not feel the Isak situation makes Newcastle a more difficult side.
He said: "Nothing to do with what's in the media. When you get to Newcastle, you know what to expect. We played them three times last season and twice their intensity levels were above us.
"I don't think they need anything add to be intense at St. James' Park. It's a very good team. They can make it a fight. They have players who are so good on the ball. One of the best teams and one of the most difficult teams to face in the league."
Jeremie Frimpong trudged off injured on the hour mark against Bournemouth, and has been ruled out until after the international break, with Wataru Endo in line to deputise.
And Slot hailed Liverpool's medical staff for making the call to protect Frimpong.
"The medical team was completely right about Jeremie to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break," he said.
"We felt Jeremie had an issue in his hamstring - the medical team did. They were right. A good call from them as otherwise he could have been out for even longer."
Newcastle come into the game off the back of a goalless draw against Aston Villa, with both sides struggling to find the net.
They have now failed to score in three consecutive league matches, but their strong home form has seen them win six of their last seven games at home. While the Magpies registered 68 goals last term, 23 of them came via Isak.
Discussing the Isak transfer story ahead of the game, Howe said: “It was a sad moment.
“My preference is these things do not happen publicly. They are better dealt with behind closed doors. But needs must. The club has spoken, and justifiably so in that moment.
"He’s contracted to us, he’s our player. My wish is that he would be playing on Monday. He won’t be and that’s regrettable. But 100 per cent I want him back in a Newcastle shirt."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Newcastle United - Anthony Elanga
Elanga arrived on Tyneside in a deal worth £55m from Nottingham Forest. The Sweden international was in inspired form last season, helping Forest to a seventh-place finish.
Having chipped in with 17 goal involvements (six goals and 11 assists) for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, the forward will be hoping he can have the same devastating impact at St. James' Park.
Liverpool - Mohammed Salah
Salah found the net again last week, scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal and his first of the season.
Against Newcastle, Salah has been directly involved in 18 Premier League goals — scoring 10 and assisting 8. Impressively, he has provided at least one assist in each of his last six appearances against Howe's side, making him the only player in Premier League history to achieve such a streak against a single club.
MATCH PREDICTION: LIVERPOOL WIN
Newcastle have now gone 17 Premier League matches without a win against Liverpool, with five draws and 12 losses since their last triumph, a 2-0 victory back in December 2015 under Steve McClaren.
Historically, Newcastle have only endured longer winless spells against Manchester City, failing to win in 22 league games between 2006 and 2018, and against Manchester United with 18 matches without a league win from 2002 to 2011.
Under Slot, Liverpool have been prolific, scoring 90 goals in 39 Premier League matches — an average of 2.3 goals per game — the best ratio for a Reds manager in the competition’s history.
Recent meetings at St James’ Park have seen Liverpool come back from 1-0 deficits in their last two visits, winning 2-1 in the 2023-24 season and drawing 3-3 in 2024-25. Overall, Liverpool have won five of their last seven away Premier League matches against Newcastle, with two draws.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Newcastle: 30.3%
Draw: 24.1%
Liverpool: 45.6%