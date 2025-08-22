Premier League: Eddie Howe Remains Hopeful Regarding Alexander Isak's Newcastle United Future

Isak is reportedly linked with a move to Liverpool
Swede has not featured for the Magpies this season
Howe optimistic that the forward will play a role
Eddie Howe said he hopes to continue working with Alexander Isak as the Newcastle forward’s transfer saga continues.
The Sweden international currently trains on his own as he seeks a move away from the Magpies, with Howe also confirming the striker will miss Monday’s crucial fixture against Liverpool.
Isak scored 23 league goals for Newcastle last season, with only Mohammed Salah finding the net more often (29), and also scored in their EFL Cup final against Liverpool to help secure their first major trophy in 56 years.
In a statement released earlier this week, Isak claimed “broken promises” were the main reason behind his desire to move on from the club.
Howe revealed he did hold conversations with Isak about the 25-year-old’s future at the club, but admitted the situation is “regrettable”.
“Me and Alex had conversations, yes I'm not going to deny that,” said Howe in his press conference.
“Individual conversations are better off remaining private. Yes, we had conversations about his future.
“This situation is regrettable. Not something we wanted or Alex wanted. I'm talking about his conduct every day, his professionalism, he is very committed, very driven, and very professional.
“Others can make their own opinion, but I'm giving you background about the player I know everyday.
“Trust is earnt both ways and that has to be a relationship that you develop.
“I've gone on that journey with Alex so I don't think we have any issues on a footballing side at all. I hope I can work with him again and get him back to his very best.”
Former Newcastle player Alan Shearer, along with Wayne Rooney, believe it is unlikely that the players would want Isak back in the squad, but Howe thinks differently.
Howe added: “There is no doubt how the players will feel, they will feel the same way as I do.
“Alex is an outstanding player and a very good person and a good character. He wants to succeed in his career and this has been a really difficult situation for him and for the players that we have to see us without him.
“If Alex decided to come back and play for us the players would welcome him back.
“Of course [I want him to], he is contracted to us and he is our player. My wish is that he will be playing with us on Monday and 100% I want to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”