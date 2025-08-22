Premier League: Eddie Howe Remains Hopeful Regarding Alexander Isak's Newcastle United Future

Howe revealed he did hold conversations with Isak about the 25-year-old’s future at the club, but admitted the situation is “regrettable”

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander-Isak
Alexander Isak is seeking a move away from Newcastle
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Isak is reportedly linked with a move to Liverpool

  • Swede has not featured for the Magpies this season

  • Howe optimistic that the forward will play a role

Eddie Howe said he hopes to continue working with Alexander Isak as the Newcastle forward’s transfer saga continues.

The Sweden international currently trains on his own as he seeks a move away from the Magpies, with Howe also confirming the striker will miss Monday’s crucial fixture against Liverpool.

Isak scored 23 league goals for Newcastle last season, with only Mohammed Salah finding the net more often (29), and also scored in their EFL Cup final against Liverpool to help secure their first major trophy in 56 years.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak - null
Alexander Isak: Newcastle United Have Made 'No Commitment' To Forward About Transfer

BY Stats Perform

In a statement released earlier this week, Isak claimed “broken promises” were the main reason behind his desire to move on from the club.

Howe revealed he did hold conversations with Isak about the 25-year-old’s future at the club, but admitted the situation is “regrettable”.

“Me and Alex had conversations, yes I'm not going to deny that,” said Howe in his press conference.

“Individual conversations are better off remaining private. Yes, we had conversations about his future.

“This situation is regrettable. Not something we wanted or Alex wanted. I'm talking about his conduct every day, his professionalism, he is very committed, very driven, and very professional.

“Others can make their own opinion, but I'm giving you background about the player I know everyday.

“Trust is earnt both ways and that has to be a relationship that you develop.

“I've gone on that journey with Alex so I don't think we have any issues on a footballing side at all. I hope I can work with him again and get him back to his very best.”

Former Newcastle player Alan Shearer, along with Wayne Rooney, believe it is unlikely that the players would want Isak back in the squad, but Howe thinks differently.

Howe added: “There is no doubt how the players will feel, they will feel the same way as I do.

“Alex is an outstanding player and a very good person and a good character. He wants to succeed in his career and this has been a really difficult situation for him and for the players that we have to see us without him.

“If Alex decided to come back and play for us the players would welcome him back.

“Of course [I want him to], he is contracted to us and he is our player. My wish is that he will be playing with us on Monday and 100% I want to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  2. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan Recalled As Bangladesh Name Squad

  5. Priyansh Arya Hopes For Ranji Trophy Debut After Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  3. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  4. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  2. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. EU’s Top Diplomat Warns Ukraine Land Concessions Would Be “Putin’s Trap”

  5. NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away In London At 94

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance