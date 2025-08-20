Alexander Isak: Newcastle United Have Made 'No Commitment' To Forward About Transfer

Newcastle United insist "no commitment has ever been made" to Alexander Isak that he would be able to leave the club during the transfer window.

Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool, news that dominated the Magpies' pre-season, with the Premier League champions having a bid of £110m plus add-ons rejected.

The Swede then released a public statement on Tuesday outlining his desire to leave Newcastle and accused them of breaking promises regarding his future.

During the transfer saga, Isak has trained alone at his former club Real Sociedad during Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia, while he also missed their Premier League opener against Aston Villa last Saturday.

Following his statement, which also said "the relationship can't continue" between him and the club, Newcastle responded, making their stance on his future clear.

"We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak," Newcastle said on their website.

"We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

"We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes, and we listen to their views.

"As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions, and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

"We do not foresee those conditions being met.

"This is a proud football club with proud traditions, and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his team-mates."

info_icon

Last week, Eddie Howe described the situation with Isak as "unhealthy", having previously admitted the striker's future was out of his hands and that he only wanted "committed" players in his squad.

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last term, with his tally only bettered by Mohamed Salah (29) in the top-flight.

As such, he was named in the 2024-25 PFA Premier League Team of the Season on Tuesday, though he chose to skip the awards ceremony in Manchester.

Isak has scored 54 goals and provided nine assists in 86 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, with only Alan Shearer (148) netting more for the Magpies in the competition.

Newcastle's next Premier League outing will come against Liverpool at St. James' Park on Monday.

