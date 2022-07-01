Tottenham Transfers: Richarlison Joins Spurs From Everton

Tottenham has completed the signing of Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton. (More Football News)

The two clubs said Friday that Richarlison has signed a five-year deal with Tottenham, moving to London after four years at Goodison Park. British media reported that the transfer fee was 60 million pounds ($73 million).

The 25-year-old forward made 152 appearances for Everton in all competitions, scoring 53 goals. He has scored 48 goals in a total of 173 Premier League appearances for Everton and Watford, the London club he joined from Fluminense in 2017.

Richarlison becomes Tottenham’s fourth summer signing, following Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma. He adds another attacking option for manager Antonio Conte, who has relied heavily on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for goals.

Also on Friday, Manchester City signed Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old Ortega joins the Premier League champions as backup to Ederson after his deal expired with the recently relegated Bundesliga side.

United States international Zack Steffen was City’s No. 2 last season but is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on loan.

Ortega is City’s second summer signing following star striker Erling Haaland’s high-profile arrival from Borussia Dortmund.



