Cricket

ICC WTC Scenarios: What Are The Chances Of IND Qualifying For The Final After Beating BAN In Chennai?

India's 280-run win over Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Chennai saw them boost their chances of qualifying for the next year's WTC final at Lord's

India-AP-Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, centre, celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India Photo: AP
info_icon

Rohit Sharma-led Team India got their red-ball season off to a winning start on Sunday as they defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the 1st Test in Chennai. The two-match Test series is part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. (Highlights | Report | More Cricket News)

Put into bat by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, India were under the cosh in overcast Chennai conditions. However, local boy Ravichandran Ashwin's century, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja fifties helped the hosts post 376 in the first innings.

In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 149 but Rohit did not enforce the follow-on. Coming out to bat, despite early wickets, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored centuries as India declared on 287/4 as they set up a target of 515.

Bangladesh were never in the hunt as Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 6/88 that saw the visitors bowled out for 234. The victory boosted India's chances of qualifying for next year's WTC final at Lord's.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after deliver a ball on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India's Updated WTC Points

After the win, India remain on top of the ICC WTC standings. They have 71.67 percent points (86 points), with Australia in second with 62/50 percent (90 points). Rohit's team have a slight 9.17 percent lead over the Aussies.

ICC-World-Test-Championship
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Table Photo: ICC
info_icon

The win has consolidated India's position in the WTC Table however they need four more victories in the current WTC cycle from their last nine Test matches. India play another Test against Bangladesh, three against New Zealand (home) and then five away Tests against Australia.

For Bangladesh, the defeat has damaged their chances of qualifying for the final next year. The Tigers were placed fourth with 45.83 percent points prior to the Chennai Test but post the defeat, they slid to sixth with 39.28 percent.

India play Bangladesh next in Kanpur start from September 27.

