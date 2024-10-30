Cricket

WI Vs ENG: Buttler Has 'Loads Of Hunger' To Put 'Frustrating' Injury Struggles Behind Him, Says Livingstone

A recurring calf injury has kept Buttler sidelined since June, with the 34-year-old also set to miss the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which begins on Thursday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jos-Buttler
Buttler is eager to be back on the field following his injury absence
info_icon

Jos Buttler is eager to put his "frustrating" injury absence behind him, and the England white-ball captain has "loads of hunger" to get back on the field. (Streaming | Cricket News)

A recurring calf injury has kept Buttler sidelined since June, with the 34-year-old also set to miss the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which begins on Thursday.

Liam Livingstone will take over as captain in the absence of Buttler, who should return for the subsequent five-match T20 series in the Caribbean.

And the keeper-batter cannot wait to appear for his country once more.

"It's been frustrating, but now it's feeling good, and I'm looking forward to getting back on the field," he told TNT Sports. 

"[I've had] a couple of little setbacks along the way, which is frustrating, but I'm using it to motivate me. I'm just excited to get back on the pitch and back with the bat in hand in the middle.

Liam Livingstone will captain England in the West Indies - null
England Vs West Indies: Jos Buttler's Injury Sees Liam Livingstone Called Up As ODI Captain

BY Stats Perform

"I'm OK at watching. I think it fuels that fire to get out in the middle and play. You want to be performing and part of the team, leading the side.

"I try not to have a mindset of being frustrated, but take it as a bit of an extended break out of the game. But hopefully, [I can] see it as some time away to really give me loads of hunger to get back on the field."

Buttler also offered his thoughts on Livingstone, who he believes is the safe pair of hands to take over the captaincy for the ODI series.

"Liam is one of the more experienced numbers in that group, and it gives him a chance to get some leadership experience, build that leadership group," he added.

"He's a player that's exciting as well, we know what he's capable of, and it's a really good opportunity for him to lead the team.

"I think it's really important to let them go out there and do their thing. You don't want to be asking someone to do exactly what you want to do, you're trying to give guys experience. If he needs a sounding board or anything, he can certainly ask my opinion."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs ENG: Buttler Has 'Loads Of Hunger' To Put 'Frustrating' Injury Struggles Behind Him, Says Livingstone
  2. Ben Stokes: England Test Skipper's House Burgled While He Was Away For Pakistan Series
  3. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  4. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  5. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
Football News
  1. La Liga President Javier Tebas Slams Real Madrid's 'Exaggerated Victimhood' After Ballon d'Or Boycott
  2. Spain Floods: Valencia's Copa Del Rey Fixture Postponed; Real Madrid Clash In Doubt
  3. WSL: Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema Set For An Extended Spell On The Sidelines Following Knee Surgery
  4. Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PFC v CFC In ISL 2024-25
  5. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-2 MBSG At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  5. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  3. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  4. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  2. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  3. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  4. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  5. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
World News
  1. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  2. Georgia: Prosecutors Begin Investigation Into Disputed Elections, Opposition Raises Questions
  3. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  4. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  5. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know