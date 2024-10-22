Cricket

England Vs West Indies: Jos Buttler's Injury Sees Liam Livingstone Called Up As ODI Captain

Buttler has not played since the T20 World Cup disappointment due to a calf injury, and will not feature in the three-match series of the 50-over clashes

Jos Buttler liam livingstone
Liam Livingstone will captain England in the West Indies
Liam Livingstone will captain England for the first time in the ODI series against West Indies, with Jos Buttler unavailable after a setback in his injury recovery. (More Cricket News)

Wicket-keeper and star batter Jos Buttler will return for the five-match T20I series that follows in the Windies, though his absence allows Livingstone to complete a remarkable turnaround for his country.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone was left out of the squad initially for last month's white-ball fixtures with Australia, but earned a recall thanks to Buttler's injury issues.

Jos Buttler failed to lead England to a successful defence of their T20 World Cup crown. - null
Stokes Backs Buttler To Stay On As White-Ball Captain After England's World Cup Collapse

BY Stats Perform

The 31-year-old will now lead his country with a side that also includes uncapped Essex wicket-keeper Michael Pepper in the squad after he impressed in England's T20 Blast domestic competition.

Harry Brook had captained England in Buttler's absence against Australia, but the Yorkshire batter will be unavailable due to his ongoing involvement in the Test tour of Pakistan.

Livingstone will hope for victory in his first outing leading the side when England start the three-match ODI series against the Windies in Antigua on October 31.

England white-ball squad:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain) T20 series only, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Michael Pepper (Essex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire).

