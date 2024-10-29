West Indies Vs England, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online

West Indies cricket team, who lost their recent ODI series 1-2 to Sri Lanka, will look to start afresh when they welcome a revamped England cricket team in a three-match ODI series starting with the 1st ODI on October 31. (More Cricket News)
The series also includes a five-match T20Is. The English will be without their white-ball skipper Jos Buttler in the ODIs, who has been out of action since the ICC T20 World Cup in June due to a calf injury.
The Three Lions will be led by all-rounder Liam Livingstone. On the other hand, Shai Hope-led West Indies will hope their last ODI game, wherein they chased 196 in 22 overs (DLS method) will buoy their side in the coming series.
England have brought in some fresh faces to the West Indies with the likes of Jafer Chohan and Jacob Bethell included in the ODI squad.
West Indies Vs England: Head-To-Head ODIs
Total Matches: 105
West Indies Won: 46
England Won: 53
No result: 6
West Indies Vs England: Full Squads
West Indies: Yet To Be Announced
England ODI: Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner
West Indies vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:
When is West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match?
The West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, October 31 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs England, 1st ODI in India?
The West Indies vs England, 1st ODI can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.