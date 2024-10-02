Who Is Jafer Chohan? The First SACA Graduate Picked By England For West Indies' White-Ball Tour

Jafer Chohan has been picked for England's tour to the Caribbean, which begins at the end of October, making the 22-year-old wrist spinner the first graduate of the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) to be selected for England. (More Cricket News)
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 14-member squad on Wednesday, October 2 to face the West Indies in a men’s limited overs tour that will get underway from October 31.
Chohan, who signed his first professional contract with Yorkshire in 2023, is among the three uncapped names in the squad.
The wrist-spinner joined Yorkshire on a rookie contract before going on to sign a two-year deal.
However, he spent most of his teenage years in the Middlesex Academy, but was not fast-tracked to the senior side.
In 2022, he featured for Berkshire in the National Counties League, winning the one-day competition, and was then recommended to a South Asian Cricket Academy.
SACA serves as a programme that is designed to tackle the inequalities which lead to the lack of British South Asian representation in professional cricket across the United Kingdom.
Through SACA, ten graduates have signed pro-contracts, with Chohan becoming the first to get an English call-up at senior level.
England white-ball squad to face the West Indies: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.