T20 World Cup: Pooran Hammers 36 Runs In An Over, Equals Yuvraj Singh And Rohit Sharma's Record

T20 World Cup 2024: WI's Nicholas Pooran created history as he equalled Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma's feat in T20Is

AP/Ramon Espinosa
WI batter Nicholas Pooran in action against AFG. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
The West Indies cricket team have finally lit up the T20 World Cup 2024 after the seeing small totals being posted in the group stage. The Men from the Caribbean put on a staggering display with the bat in their Group C match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy International Stadium, St Lucia. (Scorecard | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The blistering Nicholas Pooran and Johnson Charles equaled the record of scoring most runs in a T20I over when they blasted fghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai for 36 runs during the first innings.

This took place when Omarzai came out to bowl in the fourth over of the WI innings. The onslaught from the WI batter saw him enter an elite list that features three Indian batters.

Yuvraj Singh was the first-ever batter to score 36 runs in an over when he took England's Stuart Broad to 6 sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 WC. Other batters include Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh, who scored 36 runs against Afghanistan's Karim Janat.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats in action against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match. - AP
WI Vs AFG: West Indies Script History, Become First Team To Register Highest Powerplay Score In T20 World Cup

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Most runs in an over in T20Is
36 - Yuvraj Singh (IND) vs Stuart Broad (ENG), Durban, 2007
36 - Kieron Pollard (WI) vs Akila Dananjaya (SL), Coolidge, 2021
36 - Rohit Sharma & Rinku Singh (IND) vs Karim Janat (AFG), Bengaluru, 2024
36 - Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) vs Kamran Khan (QAT), Al Amerat, 2024
36 - Nicholas Pooran & Johnson Charles (WI) vs Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), St. Lucia, 2024

Pooran was dismissed on 98 as he also became the first WI batter to score 2000 runs in T20Is.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against the West Indies in this final group stage match. Both the sides are already through the Super 8 stage.

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

