WI Vs AFG: West Indies Script History, Become First Team To Register Highest Powerplay Score In T20 World Cup

West Indies cricket team became the first side in the history of the T20 World Cup to record the highest powerplay score. Rovman Powell men's scored 92 runs in the first 6 overs against Afghanistan in their Group C match on Tuesday, June 18 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. (Scorecard | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
This also included a 36-run over as Nicholas Pooran (98) went on a rampage against AFG's Azmatullah Omarzai in the fourth over of the West Indies innings.
The record was previously held by the Netherlands, who had amassed 91 runs against Ireland in 2014 at the Sylhet International Stadium in Bangladesh.
The English hold the third spot thanks to their 89 runs hammering of the Proteas in the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. The Men In Blue are also on the list when they hit 83 against Scotland in the 2021 World Cup.
Highest Powerplay Score In T20 World Cups
West Indies – 92 against Afghanistan, 2024
Netherlands – 91 against Ireland, 2014
England – 89 against South Africa, 2016
South Africa – 83 against England, 2016
India – 82 against Scotland, 2021
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against the West Indies in this final group stage match. Both the sides are already through the Super 8 stage.
West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi