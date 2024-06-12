New Zealand finally get to play their second match of the tournament on Thursday when they take on West Indies in match 26 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
West Indies have defeated both Uganda and Papua New Guinea to get the World Cup campaign off to a rollicking start. New Zealand on the other hand lost badly to Afghanistan in the sole game that they have played so far.
A loss to West Indies on Thursday could very well end the tournament for the Kiwis in the first round itself. For West Indies, a win would make them the first team from Group C to confirm a ticket to the Super 8s.
Here are all the key stats - head-to-head, top scorer, wicket taker, best bowling figures about the two teams - that you need to know ahead of the match.
West Indies Vs New Zealand Head To Head
West Indies and New Zealand have faced each other 19 times in T20Is. The Kiwis have a sizeable lead of 11-7 over the Caribbean. Two games between these teams produced no result.
However, of the last 13 games between the two teams, West Indies have only been able to win twice against New Zealand.
West Indies Vs New Zealand Top Scorers
Glenn Phillips with 336 runs is the highest run scorer in this rivalry. Andre Fletcher with 308 runs is the second highest run getter.
West Indies Vs New Zealand Top Wicket Takers
Kiwi veteran Tim Southee has taken 21 wickets against West Indies and is the leading wicket-taker in this rivalry. At the second position is Sunil Narine with 14 wickets.
West Indies Vs New Zealand Highest Individual Score
Glenn Phillips' 108 is the highest individual score in the WI vs NZ rivalry. Colin Munro's 104 is the second highest. For West Indies, the highest individual score against New Zealand is 85 not out by Chris Gayle.
West Indies Vs New Zealand Best Bowling Figures
Lockie Fergusson is the only bowler to take five-wicket-haul in this rivalry. His 21/5 is the best individual bowling figure in WI vs NZ T20I matches.