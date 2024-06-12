West Indies Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 26: When, Where To Watch

The co-hosts west Indies, seeking to maintain their winning streak to their third match will take on New Zealand in match number 26 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 13, Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
West Indies led by Rovman Powell is on a dominant path which inculde a 35-run win against Australia in their warm-up match, victory against Papua New Guniea by 5 wickets and a mauling of Uganda by 135 runs in their previous encounter.
Meanwhile, New Zealand is desperate to find a moment of glory from in their upcoming match following a disheartning 85-run defeat against Afghanistan in their opening match of the tournament. The Kiwis led by Kane Williamson will be playing their second match against WIndies on Thursday.
Here's all you need to know about the West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match 26:
When is West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match?
The West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match will be played on June 13, Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).
West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
West Indies:
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
New Zealand:
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears