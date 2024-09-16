Virat Kohli On Verge Of Three Historic Milestones During India Vs Bangladesh Test Series

Virat Kohli will return to Test cricket after more than nine months when India take on Bangladesh in the first of the two-match series between the two sides in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
The 35-year-old last played the longest format in a two-day Test match against South Africa on January 2 and 3. After that India played a five-match Test series against England at home but Kohli opted out of it due to personal reasons.
The Bangladesh Test series begins Thursday, September 19 and the former India skipper would be itching to don the whites again. India have named a full strength side and their opponents Bangladesh will also be confident after their historic whitewash of Pakistan in Pakistan. Bangladesh are yet to win a Test match against India and they would like to create history on this tour.
History will also be within touching distance of Kohli who stands on the verge of at least three historic milestones. Here are the key numbers to keep an eye on while Virat Kohli bats.
58: These are the number of runs Kohli needs to complete 27,000 runs international runs. He will become just the fourth batsman in the history of international cricket to score 27,000 runs. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting have touched this milestone. He will also be the quickest in the history to scale the 27,000-international runs mark.
152: These are the number of runs Kohli needs to accumulate to touch the 9,000-run mark in Test cricket. He will just be the fourth Indian after Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar to achieve this feat.
100: Kohli needs one more century to reach the milestone of 30 Test tons. He will become the fourth Indian to get to this feat. Only Tendulkar, Dravid and Gavaskar have so far scored 30 Test centuries for India.