Cricket

India Vs Australia Tests: Virat Kohli Duel Always A Good One, Says Mitchell Starc

Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc will renew their rivalry when India and Australia face off in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Perth from November 22

virat-kohli-india-test-team-file-photo
India's Test batting mainstay Virat Kohli. Photo: File
info_icon

Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has opened up on his rivalry with Virat Kohli, saying he thoroughly relishes the "good battles" with the Indian batting maestro. (More Cricket News)

The two cricketers will renew their rivalry when India and Australia face off in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Perth from November 22.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Arrive In Chennai For Series Opener

BY PTI

"I enjoy my battles with Virat Kohli, it's because we've played a lot of cricket against one another," Starc told Star Sports.

"I always have some good battles. I've managed to get him out once or twice and he's no doubt scored a fair few runs against me so it's always a good contest and one we both enjoy."

India won the trophy in the last four series, from 2016-17 to 2022-23. India had defeated Australia in their own backyard in the last two series in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: India B Openers Easwaran, Jagadeesan Shine After India C Post 525 Runs
  2. Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Maxwell Eager To See Kohli And Smith Clash For Supremacy
  3. AFG Vs NZ Test: New Zealand 'Really Disappointed' With Match Being Called Off
  4. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  5. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan 2-1 Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: The Islanders Score Against Tiring Mariners In Kolkata
  2. Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Hails 'Electric' Coach Luis Enrique
  3. Serie A, Not Champions League On Juventus' Mind Ahead Of Empoli Trip
  4. Bhaichung Bhutia Holds AIFF Responsible For India's Poor Performance; Seeks Overhaul
  5. Liverpool Not Distracted By Salah, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold Contracts: Slot
Tennis News
  1. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  2. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  4. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  5. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Basement Co-Owners
  2. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  4. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; Orange Alert In Delhi
  5. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  2. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  3. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  4. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  5. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
Latest Stories
  1. Amid Pouring Rain, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Amid Rain, Sea Of Supporters, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar On Bail | Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats