Cricket

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Arrive In Chennai For First Test Against Bangladesh

Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had earlier reached the city on Thursday

Virat-Kohli-and-Rohit-Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Photo: BCCI
info_icon

India skipper Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli arrived for the first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on September 19. (More Cricket News)

Wearing a yellow jersey, Rohit was seen emerging from the airport escorted by security personnel, in a PTI Video on Thursday night, while Kohli came directly to Chennai from London in an early-morning flight.

The likes of India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had earlier reached the city on Thursday.

Somerset players appeal for the wicket against Surrey in the English County Championship. - Photo: X | Wisden
Somerset Vs Surrey: Close Fielding At Its Best As Jack Leach Sets Spin Trap - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The players are returning to the field after a much-needed break of more than a month and would look to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August and get back to winning ways quickly under new coach Gautam Gambhir.

This will be India's first Test under Gambhir and his new support staff, and it would be interesting to see how Rohit's side approaches the game against a Bangladesh team which is riding a wave following their 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan.

Vital World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake in the two-match series as India get ready for a a gruelling 10-match Test season, which also includes a three-Test series at home against New Zealand and the five-match Border-Gavaskar series later this year in Australia.

India are currently heading the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Australia are a close second with 62.50 percentage points.

Bangladesh have jumped to fourth spot with 45.83 percentage points following their 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the opening Test and their amazing fight-back in the second Test where wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das scored a century to singlehandedly guide the side to a series triumph.

The second Test of the India-Bangladesh series will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

