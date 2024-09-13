Somerset Vs Surrey: Close Fielding At Its Best As Jack Leach Sets Spin Trap - Watch

A swarm of fielders hunting a batter together in a Test match can be a very interesting scene. Similar scenes were created in the ongoing English County Championship match when all Somerset fielders gathered around the batter (Daniel Worrall) in the match against Surrey on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
Surrey needed 111 runs to win the match when Somerset's Jack Leach came to bowl his 37th over. He dismissed Jordan Clark on the fourth delivery of the over. Clark played 47 balls but made no runs. Kemar Roach was on the non-strike with 0* (30).
So, it was clear that Surrey tailenders were not looking for runs and hence, the 33-year-old Leach called for a close fielding to set the batter. Corrall survived the first delivery somehow.
But he tried to defend the last delivery of the over and was found in front of the wicket. The umpire gave that plumb out and Somerset players started to celebrate with Leach running towards the crowd.
The pressure created by the close fielders finally resulted in a much-awaited wicket and with the last wicket, Leach also completed his five-wicket haul. He finished with nine wickets in the match.
Somerset batted first and made 317 runs in the first innings thanks to Tom Banton's 132 off 172 balls. Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets for Surrey in the first innings. Surrey made 321 runs and took a four-run lead in the game.
In response, Somerset could only make 214 runs and set a target of 219 runs. Craig Overton made 49 not out and Tom Banton came at no. 11 to bat and made crucial 46 runs to help Somerset set a respectable total on the board.
Captain Rory Burns gave a good start but it was Jack Leach and Archie Vaughan's day. Both spinners took five wickets each to restrict Surrey to 109 all out in 78 overs. Michael Vaughan's son Archie claimed 11 wickets in the match.