ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success

Shoaib Bashir has drawn inspiration from fellow England spinner Jack Leach, following his stunning five-wicket haul against West Indies. (More Cricket News)
Bashir recorded figures of 5-41 at Trent Bridge to become the first spinner since Muttiah Muralitharan in 2006 to take five wickets in a men's Test match.
The 20-year-old also became England's youngest ever bowler to take five wickets in a home Test as the hosts confirmed the series win on Sunday.
Bashir replaced Somerset team-mate Leach for the home Test series against West Indies after impressing on England’s tour of India.
Prior to being picked for their 4-1 Test defeat to the Men in Blue, Bashir had played in six first-class matches and picked up two five-wicket hauls in three matches.
"We had a chat, and he was over the moon for me," Bashir told BBC Sport on his conversation with Leach after his performance at Trent Bridge.
"Leachy understandably is getting in the Somerset team ahead of me. He's played a lot more cricket than me and he's a class spinner. I've learned a lot from him.
"A lot of things have happened over the last few years for myself personally, and I'm just grateful for everything."
Still behind Leach in the Somerset pecking order, Bashir went on loan to Worcestershire in order to remain in the County Championship.
Bashir did not feature in England's first Test meeting with the Windies, as they won by an innings and 114 runs in James Anderson's final match.
At six feet and four inches, he is unusually tall for a spinner and his release point of 2.35 metres is the third-highest recorded for a slow bowler in Test cricket.
Nevertheless, England believe it will serve as a weapon on the hard, bouncy pitches ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia.
"I'm grateful I'm a six foot four inch spinner because it's a nice attribute to have," Bashir said. "If you land the ball in the right areas, a few will bounce and a few will skid on, so the bounce does help.
"It's always a learning curve. I'm grateful for everything that's been given to me, and I've just got to keep working hard. I'm still learning, still developing."