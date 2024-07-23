Cricket

ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success

The 20-year-old also became England's youngest ever bowler to take five wickets in a home Test as the hosts confirmed the series win on Sunday

Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach, ENG Vs WI
Bashir (right) has learned a lot from fellow spinner Leach
info_icon

Shoaib Bashir has drawn inspiration from fellow England spinner Jack Leach, following his stunning five-wicket haul against West Indies. (More Cricket News)

Bashir recorded figures of 5-41 at Trent Bridge to become the first spinner since Muttiah Muralitharan in 2006 to take five wickets in a men's Test match. 

The 20-year-old also became England's youngest ever bowler to take five wickets in a home Test as the hosts confirmed the series win on Sunday.

Bashir replaced Somerset team-mate Leach for the home Test series against West Indies after impressing on England’s tour of India.

Prior to being picked for their 4-1 Test defeat to the Men in Blue, Bashir had played in six first-class matches and picked up two five-wicket hauls in three matches.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes - null
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers

BY Stats Perform

"We had a chat, and he was over the moon for me," Bashir told BBC Sport on his conversation with Leach after his performance at Trent Bridge. 

"Leachy understandably is getting in the Somerset team ahead of me. He's played a lot more cricket than me and he's a class spinner. I've learned a lot from him.

"A lot of things have happened over the last few years for myself personally, and I'm just grateful for everything."

Still behind Leach in the Somerset pecking order, Bashir went on loan to Worcestershire in order to remain in the County Championship.

Bashir did not feature in England's first Test meeting with the Windies, as they won by an innings and 114 runs in James Anderson's final match. 

At six feet and four inches, he is unusually tall for a spinner and his release point of 2.35 metres is the third-highest recorded for a slow bowler in Test cricket.

Nevertheless, England believe it will serve as a weapon on the hard, bouncy pitches ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia.

"I'm grateful I'm a six foot four inch spinner because it's a nice attribute to have," Bashir said. "If you land the ball in the right areas, a few will bounce and a few will skid on, so the bounce does help.

"It's always a learning curve. I'm grateful for everything that's been given to me, and I've just got to keep working hard. I'm still learning, still developing."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
  2. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: SL, BAN Register Comprehensive Wins; Move Closer To Semifinals
  3. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  4. No Pakistan Cricket Board Proposal For Overseas India Vs Pakistan T20I Series: Report
  5. Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
  2. Women's Super League 2024-25: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea To Launch Title Defence Against Aston Villa
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Teams - All You Need To Know
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Seeks Positive Response To Last Season's Poor Campaign
  5. Manchester United: New Signing Leny Yoro Relishing Premier League Challenge With Red Devils
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
  4. Rafael Nadal Pleased To Reach Swedish Open Final Without Injury
  5. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024: Highlights in Pictures
  2. Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Historic 7th Budget On Tuesday | What To Expect
  3. Kejriwal's Govt Run Through Press Conferences, While Corruption Spreads: BJP
  4. Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Union Budget Today
  5. Himachal Rain: 11 Roads Closed In Mandi, 2 In Kinnaur, 1 In Kangra; Yellow Alert Issued Till July 26
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
World News
  1. 'Old Habits Die Hard': Keir Starmer Calls Rishi Sunak 'Prime Minister' In Slip-Up At House Of Commons
  2. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  3. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  4. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  5. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today Highlights: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA's Olympic Flagbearer
  5. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today