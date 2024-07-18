ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers

Ben Stokes says it is an "exciting time" to be a fast bowler for England as they prepare for their second Test against the West Indies this week. (More Cricket News)
England won the first Test by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's last week, with James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, playing for the final time.
Chris Woakes, now the senior seamer in the squad, will lead the attack at Trent Bridge in his 50th Test, along with Gus Atkinson, who impressed on his debut by taking 12 wickets.
With Anderson joining England's coaching staff, Mark Wood, who was unavailable for the first Test after playing in the T20 World Cup, has been called up to replace him.
Matthew Potts and uncapped Dillon Pennington make up the rest of the fast bowlers, with Stokes excited by the upcoming talent in the squad.
"It's a really exciting time to be a fast bowler in England," Stokes told BBC Sport.
"It is very exciting, the prospect of seeing Gus Atkinson bowl at one end and Mark Wood at the other.
"There will be opportunities for Dillon, no doubt, in the summer, but at this moment in time, Woody makes it into our strongest XI."
After their comprehensive win last week, England can take an unassailable 2-0 lead with another victory in Nottingham and would seal their first series win since the tour of Pakistan in 2022.
However, Thursday's Test will be the first time since 2012 that England will play at home without either Anderson or Stuart Broad, who retired last year.
"Without sounding too over the top, there was always going to be a time where that was going to hit English cricket," said Stokes.
"There are going to be opportunities for guys throughout the rest of the summer and over the next 18 months to two years."