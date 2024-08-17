The former Australian captain told The ICC Review, "He (Root) could potentially do that. He is 33 years of age and more than 3000 runs behind. It depends on how many Test matches they play, but if they're playing 10 to 14 Test matches a year, and if you're scoring 800 to 1,000 runs a year, then that sort of says he's only three or four years off getting there. So that'll take him to 37 (years of age)."