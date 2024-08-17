Cricket

The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs - 15921 runs in 200 Test matches. Ricky Ponting is second on the list with 13,378 runs in 168 matches. South Africa's great all-rounder Jacques Kallis (13,289) is third on the list followed by Rahul Dravid (13,288)

joe root X
Former England captain Joe Root. Photo: X | Joe Root
info_icon

England's Joe Root has received high praise from Australian great Ricky Ponting, who believes he has the potential to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket. (More Cricket News)

The 33-year-old Root has made 12,027 runs in 143 Test matches so far with an average of 50.10. He recently became the only seventh player in Test cricket to cross the 12,000-run mark in the Edgbaston Test against West Indies.

Root is most likely to overtake Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and former England captain Alastair Cook (12,472) in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on 21 August.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs - 15921 runs in 200 Test matches. Ricky Ponting is second on the list with 13,378 runs in 168 matches. South Africa's great all-rounder Jacques Kallis (13,289) is third on the list followed by Rahul Dravid (13,288).

The former Australian captain told The ICC Review, "He (Root) could potentially do that. He is 33 years of age and more than 3000 runs behind. It depends on how many Test matches they play, but if they're playing 10 to 14 Test matches a year, and if you're scoring 800 to 1,000 runs a year, then that sort of says he's only three or four years off getting there. So that'll take him to 37 (years of age)."

England's Joe Root - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Former England captain, Joe Root is the youngest in the 'Fab Four' comprising Root, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson. These four players are leading the run charts at the moment and are considered the best contenders to break the record for most Test runs.

Ponting's choice may be affected by the factor that England play more Test matches than India, Australia and New Zealand. And if he continues to play for the next four to five years, he can easily break the record for most Test matches played also. Tendulkar has played the most number of Test matches (200).

Let's take a look at the other members of the 'Fab Four'

Australia's Steven Smith has made 9,685 runs in 109 Test matches with an impressive average of 57. He has also hit 32 tons and 42 half-centuries. Aged 35, Smith is suffering from bad form and a considerable decline in his Test average has been noted in the last couple of years. However, he can finish with the most Test runs by an Australian.

India's Virat Kohli, who was considered as the biggest contender to break Tendulkar's records in Test cricket has made 8848 runs so far in 113 Test matches with an average of 49.10. The 35-year-old Indian batting stalwart has 29 hundred and 30 half-centuries in the traditional format.

Since, November 2019, Kohli has made only two tons in the traditional format. Both came last year against Australia in March and West Indies in July. Both matches resulted in a draw.

Ricky Ponting looks at Sachin Tendulkar. - X/@ICC
Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The fourth player in the fab-four, Kane Williamson, who recently played his 100th Test match, has made 8743 runs including 32 tons and 34 fifties with an impressive average of 55. He celebrated his 34th birthday on 8th August.

If New Zealand play more Test matches, then Williamson still has the calibre to overtake the record for most Test hundreds, if not the most runs. Sachin Tendulkar has 49 Test tons and Williamson is just 18 centuries shy of his record.

By comparing the age and the frequency at which England play Test matches, it is very evident that Joe Root can overtake Tendulkar's all three records - most Test runs, most Test matches played and most Test hundreds. Root's form, hunger for runs and his will to continue are external factors that may affect the outcome in the future.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  4. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  5. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  2. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  3. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  4. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  5. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Woman Injuries Man's Private Parts With Metal Spatula For Indecent Behaviour
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
  4. Gurugram, Noida Malls Receive Bomb Threats; Police, Bomb Squad At Site
  5. Kedarnath Trek Route, Damaged By Landslides, Repaired; Reopened For Pilgrims
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  2. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
US News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
World News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  3. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
  4. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For Which They Are Fought
  5. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know