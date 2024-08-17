England's Joe Root has received high praise from Australian great Ricky Ponting, who believes he has the potential to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket. (More Cricket News)
The 33-year-old Root has made 12,027 runs in 143 Test matches so far with an average of 50.10. He recently became the only seventh player in Test cricket to cross the 12,000-run mark in the Edgbaston Test against West Indies.
Root is most likely to overtake Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and former England captain Alastair Cook (12,472) in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on 21 August.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs - 15921 runs in 200 Test matches. Ricky Ponting is second on the list with 13,378 runs in 168 matches. South Africa's great all-rounder Jacques Kallis (13,289) is third on the list followed by Rahul Dravid (13,288).
The former Australian captain told The ICC Review, "He (Root) could potentially do that. He is 33 years of age and more than 3000 runs behind. It depends on how many Test matches they play, but if they're playing 10 to 14 Test matches a year, and if you're scoring 800 to 1,000 runs a year, then that sort of says he's only three or four years off getting there. So that'll take him to 37 (years of age)."
Former England captain, Joe Root is the youngest in the 'Fab Four' comprising Root, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson. These four players are leading the run charts at the moment and are considered the best contenders to break the record for most Test runs.
Ponting's choice may be affected by the factor that England play more Test matches than India, Australia and New Zealand. And if he continues to play for the next four to five years, he can easily break the record for most Test matches played also. Tendulkar has played the most number of Test matches (200).
Let's take a look at the other members of the 'Fab Four'
Australia's Steven Smith has made 9,685 runs in 109 Test matches with an impressive average of 57. He has also hit 32 tons and 42 half-centuries. Aged 35, Smith is suffering from bad form and a considerable decline in his Test average has been noted in the last couple of years. However, he can finish with the most Test runs by an Australian.
India's Virat Kohli, who was considered as the biggest contender to break Tendulkar's records in Test cricket has made 8848 runs so far in 113 Test matches with an average of 49.10. The 35-year-old Indian batting stalwart has 29 hundred and 30 half-centuries in the traditional format.
Since, November 2019, Kohli has made only two tons in the traditional format. Both came last year against Australia in March and West Indies in July. Both matches resulted in a draw.
The fourth player in the fab-four, Kane Williamson, who recently played his 100th Test match, has made 8743 runs including 32 tons and 34 fifties with an impressive average of 55. He celebrated his 34th birthday on 8th August.
If New Zealand play more Test matches, then Williamson still has the calibre to overtake the record for most Test hundreds, if not the most runs. Sachin Tendulkar has 49 Test tons and Williamson is just 18 centuries shy of his record.
By comparing the age and the frequency at which England play Test matches, it is very evident that Joe Root can overtake Tendulkar's all three records - most Test runs, most Test matches played and most Test hundreds. Root's form, hunger for runs and his will to continue are external factors that may affect the outcome in the future.