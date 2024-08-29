Cricket

IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts

During the last season of IPL, a frustrated Goenka was seen having an animated chat with Rahul after the team's loss

rohit-sharma-kl-rahul-axar-patel-india-vs-sri-lanka-1st-odi-pti-photo
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Even with the details around the auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) under wraps, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have got things moving. (More Cricket News)

On Wednesday, the Lucknow franchise revealed Indian fast bowling great Zaheer Khan as the new mentor of the team. Before that, the owner of the franchise Sanjiv Goenka had had a meeting with LSG skipper KL Rahul over the retention of the Indian international.

During the last season of IPL, a frustrated Goenka was seen having an animated chat with Rahul after the team's loss. Reports had earlier stated that Rahul and LSG could part ways after the team failed to reach the play-offs in the 2024 edition. Reports have also suggested that former India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma could possibly move out of Mumbai Indians after he was stripped off captaincy last season

Lucknow Super Giants to appoint Zaheer Khan as mentor - File
IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan Joins Lucknow Super Giants As Mentor

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Amid this, rumours were also floating that with Rahul on his way out, LSG have saved Rs 50 crore for Rohit Sharma as they wanted to make the T20 World Cup winning captain their new skipper. Goenka on Wednesday addressed the rumours.

“Do you even know if Rohit Sharma is entering the auction? This is all unnecessary. It all depends on whether Mumbai Indians release Rohit Sharma or not. And even if Rohit comes to auction... if you put 50 per cent of your purse on one player, how will you buy other play?” Goenka said on a show on Sports Tak.

Earlier, the LSG owner had said that Rahul is like his family and will remain the same. However, he did not say anything about Rahul's retention at LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka (L) and captain KL Rahul. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'

BY Jagdish Yadav

"Look, I've been meeting KL regularly over last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I've said we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out," Goenka told reporters while unveiling Zaheer Khan as their team mentor.

"But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He's played a very important role. He's like family and will be family."

A mega auction is scheduled ahead of the next IPL season and the retention guidelines for the same is still unknown.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Not Happy With Ihsanullah's Injury Recovery
  3. Former Aussie Coach Names This Player To Hold Key For India In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  4. Will Pucovski Retires At 26: Six Cricketers Who Bid The Game Goodbye Too Early
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured As Clubs Learn Their Fate In Monaco
  2. No Love Lost For Nuno Espirito Santo Ahead Of Wolves Reunion
  3. Romelu Lukaku Reunites With Antonio Conte At Napoli As Chelsea Exit Confirmed
  4. Andrea Pirlo Sacked As Sampdoria Head Coach After Dismal Serie B Start
  5. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
  2. Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List
  3. 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface
  4. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
  5. India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Submarine, INS Arighaat, Commissioned Into Navy | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  4. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  5. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
World News
  1. Yemen: Flood Kills 33 At Least, Over 200 Homes Damaged
  2. WHO Announces Limited Pauses In Gaza War To Allow Polio Vaccinations
  3. UN Watchdog Says Iran Has Increased Its Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium
  4. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  5. China's Xi Meets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan As The Two Powers Try To Avoid Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign