IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts

Even with the details around the auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) under wraps, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have got things moving. (More Cricket News)
On Wednesday, the Lucknow franchise revealed Indian fast bowling great Zaheer Khan as the new mentor of the team. Before that, the owner of the franchise Sanjiv Goenka had had a meeting with LSG skipper KL Rahul over the retention of the Indian international.
During the last season of IPL, a frustrated Goenka was seen having an animated chat with Rahul after the team's loss. Reports had earlier stated that Rahul and LSG could part ways after the team failed to reach the play-offs in the 2024 edition. Reports have also suggested that former India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma could possibly move out of Mumbai Indians after he was stripped off captaincy last season
Amid this, rumours were also floating that with Rahul on his way out, LSG have saved Rs 50 crore for Rohit Sharma as they wanted to make the T20 World Cup winning captain their new skipper. Goenka on Wednesday addressed the rumours.
“Do you even know if Rohit Sharma is entering the auction? This is all unnecessary. It all depends on whether Mumbai Indians release Rohit Sharma or not. And even if Rohit comes to auction... if you put 50 per cent of your purse on one player, how will you buy other play?” Goenka said on a show on Sports Tak.
Earlier, the LSG owner had said that Rahul is like his family and will remain the same. However, he did not say anything about Rahul's retention at LSG.
"Look, I've been meeting KL regularly over last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I've said we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out," Goenka told reporters while unveiling Zaheer Khan as their team mentor.
"But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He's played a very important role. He's like family and will be family."
A mega auction is scheduled ahead of the next IPL season and the retention guidelines for the same is still unknown.